2021 Nismo GT-R revealed, Australian plans under evaluation

Today Nissan unveiled the latest 2021 update for its R35 GT-R Nismo, the flagship performance halo of its long-serving supercar, along with a new Special Edition intended to be launched in Japan in October.

The new GT-R Nismo Special Edition wears a bold new colour named Stealth Grey (we're assured it isn't as blue as it looks in these photos). The new shade will also become available on the standard GT-R Nismo, although it will remain off limits to the rest of the range.

The Special Edition can be identified by its clear-coated carbon fibre bonnet and unique 20-inch forged aluminium wheels manufactured by Rays Engineering.

It will also be the first production model to wear the new Nissan badge that debuted on the Ariya electric SUV.

Elsewhere, on the standard Nismo car, it seems little has changed. Power output is still rated at 441kW thanks to the old faithful hand-assembled VR38 supplemented by turbochargers from Nissan’s GT3 racecar program.

The 2021 car also retains the gargantuan 410mm carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes from the current iteration.

Nissan says the GT-R Nismo Special Edition will be built-to-order, and will receive new high-precision, weight-balanced engine components including: piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, flywheel, crank pulley and valve springs.

While there's no change in the specific output number, Nissan indicates the new balanced components will yield snappier revs and faster spooling of the turbos.

Nissan’s R35 GT-R is one of the longest-serving models in production and, with no news of a replacement, it seems that Hiroshi Tamura, Chief Product Specialist of GT-R, remains committed to its ever-incremental development for now.

“The GT-R Nismo has always been an ongoing pursuit of ultimate driving pleasure” said Tamura-san.

“We take a holistic approach, seeking precision performance through a meticulous balance of engine components and shaving weight, and incrementally evolving the GT-R’s appearance to deliver the ultimate balance of power, performance and excitement to our customers”.

A very happy meal

Perhaps as exciting as the 2021 GT-R Nismo update, is Nissan’s announcement of a collaboration with McDonald’s in Japan, with the iconic happy meal accompanied by a 1:64 Nissan GT-R Nismo Tomica toy for a limited time from April 16.

You won’t, however, find them in Aussie Maccas stores, and it remains to be seen whether the 2021 GT-R Nismo special edition will be made available to Australian buyers.

Speaking with Motor today, a Nissan Australia spokesperson said: "We are awaiting confirmation of further details including availability, pricing and launch timings for markets outside Japan."

The current GT-R Nismo is priced at $378,000, although 2021 pricing has yet to be announced. Stay tuned, however, as we will update this story as more news comes to light.