Snapshot

Based on Stellantis’s EMP2 architecture

Hydrogen fuel cell and high-voltage 10.5kWh lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack give over 400km of driving range

Unlikely to be sold in Australia

The 2021 Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen light commercial vehicle has been officially unveiled.

Based on parent company Stellantis’s EMP2 electric modular platform, the revelatory new commercial van will go on sale direct to professional customers in France and Germany before the end of 2021.

Production will take place at Peugeot’s manufacturing facility in Valenciennes, France, before being transferred to Stellantis’s ‘competence centre’ in Rüsselsheim, Germany, which is dedicated to hydrogen technology development.

The LCV utilises a bespoke ‘mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell’ electric system developed by Stellantis, which sees the fuel cell produce the electricity needed to charge a high-voltage 10.5kWh lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack, which then sends its power to a permanent magnet electric motor mounted over the van’s front axle.

The mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell, working in conjunction with the battery pack, can perform different functions as the van requires.

When started up and at low speeds, the high-voltage battery itself provides the electric motor with the power it needs for traction.

On the move and at constant speeds, the hydrogen fuel cell supplies energy directly to the electric motor.

Under acceleration, during overtaking or ascents, the fuel cell and the battery pack combine power to supply energy to the electric motor.

And when braking and decelerating, the electric motor has the ability to regeneratively recharge the battery pack.

Peugeot claims the hydrogen fuel cell can be filled up in just three minutes, which then provides a range of over 400km on the WLTP homologation cycle.

The electric motor pumps out a quoted 100kW and 260Nm, and will have three different drive modes – Eco (60kW/190Nm), Normal (80kW/210Nm), and Power (100kW/260Nm).

Peugeot has also backed up the high-voltage battery with an eight-year/160,000km guarantee that it will maintain 70 per cent of its charge capacity.

There will be two different body styles available. The Standard e-Expert will measure 4950mm, while the Long e-Expert will span 5300mm.

The eco van will be capable of taking a payload up to 1100 kilograms, and braked towing capacity is rated at 1000 kilograms.

Available in one level of trim, the inside of the van features two individual seats, two sliding doors, an electric parking brake with hill start assist, manual air conditioning, Visiopark 1, 180-degree reversing camera and a seven-inch touchscreen central infotainment display. The infotainment system also utilises Peugeot Connect, which provides TomTom 3D navigation, Bluetooth, and smartphone mirroring including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Despite its impressively novel powertrain, the 2021 Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen will most likely not make it Down Under.

“Whilst the e-Expert Hydrogen is not currently available or under consideration for Australia, electric variants of Peugeot's Light Commercial Vehicles are currently under consideration for local introduction,” Kate Gillis, General Manager of Peugeot Australia, told WhichCar.