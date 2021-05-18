Snapshot
- Starting from $79,950
- Five model variants to choose from
- All powered by a naturally aspirated 5.7-litre petrol V8
The 2021 RAM 1500 pick-up truck has been officially launched Down Under, with prices starting from $79,950 plus on-road costs.
Converted from left-hand drive to right-hand drive in Melbourne, these new RAM trucks have also been extensively tested for Australian conditions, with thousands of kilometres covered and thousands of hours spent by RAM Australia to ensure the pick-up truck can handle tough on and off-road driving.
“We’re delighted to officially welcome the next generation 1500,” Jeff Barber, RAM Trucks Australian national manager, said.
“The all-new 1500 DT marks the culmination of a detailed planning, development, remanufacturing and testing programme with our local and global partners, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US).”
Model range and prices
From launch, the new RAM 1500 pick-up is available in five different guises (all prices before on-road costs):
- 1500 Express Quad Cab – $79,950
- 1500 Express Crew Cab – $89,950
- 1500 Express Crew Cab RamBox – $94,450
- 1500 Warlock Crew Cab RamBox – $108,950
- 1500 Laramie Crew Cab – $114,950
- 1500 Laramie Crew Cab RamBox – $119,900
- 1500 Laramie Crew Cab RamBox Launch Edition – $139,950
- 1500 Limited Crew Cab RamBox – $139,950
For buyers wanting metallic paint, expect to fork out an extra $950, and for those looking to purchase the top-shelf Laramie, the Driver Assistance Level 2 Package is an extra $4950, and the powered side steps are $1950.
Features and specs
Depending on the model variant, standard features can differ greatly.
The entry-level 1500 Express Quad Cab gets as standard:
- A 3.5-inch dash
- Five-inch Uconnect infotainment touch screen display
- Two USB ports
- Six-speaker sound system
- Bluetooth
- Manually adjustable cloth seats
- Manual climate control
- Keyless entry
The 1500 Express Crew Cab and 1500 Warlock Crew Cab add:
- A 7-inch digital dash
- 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment touch screen display
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Navigation
- Automatic dual-zone climate control
The 1500 Laramie and Limited variants benefit from additional standard equipment such as:
- Four USB Type-C ports
- Five USB ports
- Wireless charging
- Sliding floor console
- 12-inch Uconnect infotainment touch screen display
- 19-speaker Harmon and Kardon stereo
- Partial leather interior
- Powered and heated front seats (also ventilated for 1500 Limited)
- Keyless entry and go
Powertrain and economy
All of the new RAM 1500 pick-ups feature the same naturally aspirated 5.7-litre HEMI V8 petrol engine.
The bent-eight motor produces 291kW and 556Nm, and also features cylinder deactivation to improve efficiency.
The range-topping 1500 DT Laramie variants are further bolstered by a 48V mild-hybrid system, which gives the pick-up added efficiency features like a start/stop function, short-term torque fill, and brake energy regeneration.
On the ADR combined-cycle, all variants return a fuel economy rating of 12.2L/100km.
Drive is sent to all four wheels through Chrysler’s 8-Speed Torqueflite automatic transmission, with the 1500 Express Quad Cab, 1500 Express Crew Cab, and 1500 Warlock II Crew Cab featuring 2WD high and 4WD high/low capability. Meanwhile the 1500 Laramie Crew Cab and 1500 Limited Crew Cab have 2WD high, 4WD auto, and 4WD high/low.
Dimensions and kerbweight
All trucks in the RAM 1500 range differ in size and weight, but only marginally.
The 1500 Express Quad Cab is 5833mm long, 2465mm wide, 1924mm tall, has a wheelbase measuring 3569mm, and weighs 2605 kilograms.
The 1500 Express Crew Cab is 5833mm long, 2465mm wide, 1917mm tall, has a wheelbase measuring 3569mm, and weighs 2620 kilograms.
The 1500 Warlock Crew Cab is 5850mm long, 2465mm wide, 1950mm tall, has a wheelbase measuring 3569mm, and weighs 2630 kilograms.
The 1500 Laramie Crew Cab is 5916mm long, 2474mm wide, 1971mm tall, has a wheelbase measuring 3672mm, and weighs 2617 kilograms (2671kg with Rambox).
The 1500 Limited Crew Cab is 5916mm long, 2474mm wide, 1972mm tall, has a wheelbase measuring 3672mm, and weighs 2749 kilograms.
Safety
The RAM 1500 is yet to be tested by ANCAP for an Australiasian safety rating.
However, the pick-up did receive a 2021 ‘Top Safety Pick’ from America’s Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
As for standard safety equipment, all variants benefit from stability control, ABS, traction control, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), trailer sway control, hill start assist, and a collapsible steering column, rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera.
Both the Laramie Crew Cab, when optioned with the aforementioned Driver Assistance Level 2 Package, and the Limited Crew Cab also get; front parking sensors, 360-degrees camera, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path and trailer detection, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers.
Warranty and servicing
All RAM 1500s come with a three year/100,000 km warranty and three year/100,000km of Roadside Assist.
Service intervals are once every 12 months/12,000km. But RAM Australia doesn’t currently offer a servicing or capped-price servicing plan.
Availability
WhichCar has confirmed with RAM Australia that the 1500 range is on sale now across the country, with local deliveries already taking place.
