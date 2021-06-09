Snapshot
- Carbon Edition adds bespoke exterior and interior elements
- Australian order books open for the Corvette
- General Motors has cancelled its June allocation production cycle due to supply issues
The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Carbon Edition is now available to order in Australia.
Announced by General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV), the top-shelf performance coupe will set local buyers back $189,900 plus on-road costs. However, that number could balloon to well over $200k drive-away, according to previous reports.
The Carbon Edition starts its life as a regular 3LT coupe, but it’s then adorned with bespoke elements such as machined grey Trident wheel, colour coded brake calipers, carbon fibre roof, bespoke carbon edition build plate, and an exclusive carbon edition customer welcome pack.
Inside, the two-seater’s interior has been lavishly appointed with a carbon fibre trim package with carbon fibre inserts on the dash and door panels.
Powering the Carbon Edition will be the same LT2 naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V8 found in the rest of the local ‘Vette line-up.
The bent-eight donk still churns out 369kW and 637Nm, which is enough grunt for the Chevy to sprint from 0-60mp/h (98km/h) in a scarcely believable 2.8 seconds.
The Carbon Edition’s local price unveiling coincides with GMSV formally announcing the order books for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette are finally open.
Meanwhile it also coincides with news coming out of the US that General Motors has pressed pause on the Corvette’s production due to supply issues.
According to an internal email first published by Corvette Action Center, The General had to cancel its June allocation cycle because of “continued unplanned part shortages not related to the industry-wide semi-conductor availability issues.”
Motor has reached out to GMSV to clarify if this manufacturing delay will impact local delivery times for Australian customers.
We’ll update this story when we know more.
