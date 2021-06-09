Subscribe
Chevrolet Corvette Carbon Edition local pricing revealed, order books open

Range-topping ‘Vette to cost from $189,900 plus on-road costs

9 Jun 2021
James Robinson
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
Snapshot

  • Carbon Edition adds bespoke exterior and interior elements
  • Australian order books open for the Corvette
  • General Motors has cancelled its June allocation production cycle due to supply issues

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Carbon Edition is now available to order in Australia.

Announced by General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV), the top-shelf performance coupe will set local buyers back $189,900 plus on-road costs. However, that number could balloon to well over $200k drive-away, according to previous reports

chevrolet corvette c8
The Chevrolet Corvette 3LT

The Carbon Edition starts its life as a regular 3LT coupe, but it’s then adorned with bespoke elements such as machined grey Trident wheel, colour coded brake calipers, carbon fibre roof, bespoke carbon edition build plate, and an exclusive carbon edition customer welcome pack. 

Inside, the two-seater’s interior has been lavishly appointed with a carbon fibre trim package with carbon fibre inserts on the dash and door panels. 

Archive Whichcar 2021 03 30 Misc Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 507
Powering the Carbon Edition will be the same LT2 naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V8 found in the rest of the local ‘Vette line-up.

The bent-eight donk still churns out 369kW and 637Nm, which is enough grunt for the Chevy to sprint from 0-60mp/h (98km/h) in a scarcely believable 2.8 seconds. 

Chevrolet Corvette
The Carbon Edition’s local price unveiling coincides with GMSV formally announcing the order books for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette are finally open. 

Meanwhile it also coincides with news coming out of the US that General Motors has pressed pause on the Corvette’s production due to supply issues. 

C 8 Corvette The Bend Med Res
According to an internal email first published by Corvette Action Center, The General had to cancel its June allocation cycle because of “continued unplanned part shortages not related to the industry-wide semi-conductor availability issues.”

Motor has reached out to GMSV to clarify if this manufacturing delay will impact local delivery times for Australian customers.

We’ll update this story when we know more.

