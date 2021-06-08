Snapshot New Ford ute costs less than AU$25,835

Comes in three trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat (with a First Edition also available for 12 months only)

Boasts just over 800km driving range on a single tank of fuel The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck has just been announced in the US, starting from just US$19,995. The new dual-cab ute, the Blue Oval's baby cousin to the hugely popular Ranger, is offered in XL, XLT and Lariat trim grades – all available as either a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid or 2.0-litre petrol. America's first-ever standard petrol-electric hybrid pick-up, is, Ford says, the "truck for people who never knew they wanted a truck". The little ute boasts ample space inside and out, plenty of useful features for the DIY-oriented among us, and a claimed driving range of more than 800km on a single tank of petrol. 7 Features and design The 2022 Ford Maverick is offered in three trim levels – XL, XLT and Lariat. An FX4 package is available for all-wheel-drive XLT and Lariat variants. For more off-road capability, the Maverick comes as standard with rugged all-terrain tyres and suspension tuning, additional underbody protection, and off-road-focused drive modes such as Mud/Rut and Sand, as well as the addition of Hill Descent Control. Available for the first model year only, buyers can also chose an additional Lariat First Edition.

Built on the Lariat trim level, it adds graphics on the bonnet and lower doors, a high-gloss black-painted roof, soft tonneau cover, body-colour door handles and high-gloss black skull caps. The wheels are either gloss black-painted, machined 18-inch for the hybrid or 17-inch aluminium for the petrol version, and the paint options to be had on the limited edition run are Carbonised Gray, Area 51 and Rapid Red. Sporting Ford's iconic pick-up truck style, the door design pays homage to the company’s signature drop-down side windows and a front end stretching edge to edge, connecting the standard LED headlights and grille for a rugged, familiar appearance. At the rear, Ford has fitted a multi-position tailgate, slots to insert pieces of 2x4 and 2x6 (inches) wood to subdivide the tub, 12 available anchor points, two 12-volt, 20-amp pre-wired sources at the back for DIY work, plus two available 110-volt 400 watt outlets (one in the cabin and one in the tub) for powering small devices. 7 Reground carbon fibre has been used in the interior for strength and as an aesthetic statement, while the dash has a stone-like finish. Door armrests have a split design to allow a one-litre water bottle to sit upright rather than roll around on the seats, while door pockets are spacious enough to store a tablet or notebooks. There's also plenty of storage under the rear seats with enough space to fit a fully inflated basketball, laptop bags, roller blades, tools and other gear, according to Ford. The dual-cab ute features an 8-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, standard FordPass Connect with embedded modem and Ford Co-Pilot360 technology. There are five standard drive modes which include Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Tow/Haul. Engines, transmission, and fuel economy The Maverick is available with a choice of two powertrains. The cheaper 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol hybrid delivers 142kW/210Nm when combined with the electric motor and is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) driving the front wheels.

Those who want more capability can upgrade to a 2.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine delivering 186kW/376Nm and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, available in either standard front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Fuel-efficiency for the hybrid is rated at 5.8L/100km in the city, with driving range said to be just over 800km on a single tank of fuel. Numbers for the 2.0-litre petrol turbo haven't been revealed. 7 Dimensions, payload and towing capacity The Maverick is 5072mm long and 1745mm tall, making it 282mm shorter and 61mm lower than the Ranger. The payload capacity of the ute is 680kg. While the hybrid is said to be capable of towing 907kg, the 2.0-litre petrol, when equipped with the optional 4K Tow Package (worth US$745/AU$613) is able to tow 1814kg. 7 Safety As standard, all variants of the Maverick get: Pre-collision assist

Auto start-stop

Automatic emergency braking

Automatic LED headlights Optional extras as part of Ford Co-Pilot360 technology include (costing US$540/AU$697): Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Blind spot information system

Cross-traffic alert

Lane keep assist

Evasive Steering Assist 7 Pricing and model range The Ford Maverick comes in three trim levels; XL, XLT and Lariat with both hybrid and petrol powertrains. Pricing before options and on-road costs starts from: 2022 Ford Maverick XL 2.5-litre hybrid FWD – US$19,995 (AU$25,835)

2022 Ford Maverick XL 2.0-litre petrol FWD/AWD – US$21,080 (AU$27,207)

2022 Ford Maverick XLT 2.5-litre hybrid FWD – US$22,280 (AU$28,756)

2022 Ford Maverick XLT 2.0-litre petrol FWD/AWD – US$23,365 (AU$30,156)

XLT Luxury Package – +US$2345 (AU$3026)

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat 2.5-litre hybrid FWD – US$25,490 (AU$32,893)

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat 2.0-litre petrol FWD/AWD – US$26,575 (AU$34,293)

Lariat Luxury Package – +US$3340 (AU$4310)

Lariat First Edition Package – +US$1495 (AU$1929) 7 Availability The 2022 Ford Maverick goes on sale in the US in quarter four 2021 but it is available to order now.

No plans are being made for the Maverick to come to Australia at the moment, though Ford hasn't ruled out a right-hand-drive being made available in future. MORE All Ford stories MORE Maverick news & reviews