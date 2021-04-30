Talking points

Sub-4 second 0-100km/h times

New ‘Unbridled Extend’ track mode

GT Performance Edition scores Brembo brakes, Magneride dampers and Pirelli tyres

Ford America has begun accepting orders for its highly anticipated GT and GT Performance variants of its electrified Mustang Mach-E SUV crossover.

The top-shelf versions score more power from their dual electric motors than the standard Mach-E, with the GT producing 358kW and 814Nm and the GT Performance offering the same power but more torque – 860Nm, to be precise.

The extra grunt is sent to all four wheels of the new ponies, which translates to some quick 0-100km/h times, with the GT claiming to take just 3.8 seconds, and the GT Performance completing the sprint in a supercar-beating 3.5 seconds.

The GTs aren’t just about blistering straight-line pace, however, with Ford claiming the vehicles’ dynamics have been thoroughly reworked for a more aggressive experience on and off the track.

Ford has even built in a track-only mode called ‘Unbridled Extend’, which offers a bespoke tune for the car’s traction and stability control.

Other features include a set of bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/45 tyres at all four corners, red brake calipers and larger rotors for better stopping power.

The Blue Oval has also fitted the GT Performance with bigger Brembo brake calipers, Pirelli P-Zero tyres and adjustable Magneride dampers.

Range is rated at 402 km for the Mach-E GT and 378 km for the GT Performance Edition, and charging times remain similar to the standard Mach-E, with the EVs capable of charging from 10 to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes when connected to a DC fast charging station.

Inside, the GTs score bespoke sports seats with copper piping, nine-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, and the option of Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free semi-autonomous driving system.

Unfortunately, Ford Australia has told WhichCar there are no plans to bring the Mustang Mach-E Down Under – despite the EV being homologated for other right-hand drive markets like the UK.

Australia’s first taste of an electrified Ford will be a plug-in hybrid version of the automaker’s mid-size SUV, the Escape. Although Ford has also confirmed its arrival has been pushed back nearly a year from its expected release date due to supply issues in Europe, and the SUV won’t land in local showrooms until early 2022.

The representative added: "Ford Australia’s EV line up will grow, first with our Escape PHEV SUV and soon with other BEVs and electrified models."

