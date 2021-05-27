Snapshot
- Available to be ordered now, deliveries to begin at the end of second quarter or start of third
- Entire range witnesses minor price reduction
- Certain features such as 3D surround camera no longer come as standard
The 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport local pricing and features details have been revealed for Australia, with the mid-size SUV scoring a minor price decrease across the model range.
Changes have also been made to the list of standard features and equipment the Discovery Sport comes with.
Matrix LED headlights and signature daytime running lights are now standard on R-Dynamic HSE.
However, the Clearsight interior rear-view mirror and 3D surround camera are now optional extras across the range.
Other scrapped options include the tow hitch receiver, suede-cloth steering-wheel loadspace partition net, secure tracker, garage door opener, locking wheel nuts, convenience pack, and premium upgrade interior pack.
The configurable dynamics and adaptive dynamics are no longer available as individual options either. They can now only be had as part of the dynamic handling pack.
Two new colours have also been added – Lantau Bronze and Ostuni Pearl White, which replaces Yulong White.
Model range and prices
For 2022, the Land Rover Discovery Sport will be available in five different iterations across three different variants – S, SE, and HSE (prices exclude on-road costs):
- Discovery Sport 2.0 P200 R-Dynamic S – $66,810 (-$313)
- Discovery Sport 2.0 D165 R-Dynamic S – $69,110 (-$313)
- Discovery Sport 2.0 P250 R-Dynamic SE – $75,190 (-$756)
- Discovery Sport 2.0 D200 R-Dynamic SE – $76,720 (-$328)
- Discovery Sport 2.0 P250 R-Dynamic HSE – $79,540 (-$761)
Engines, transmission and fuel economy
Powertrains for the Discovery Sport model range remain unchanged, with one petrol and one diesel motor available.
Both the petrol and diesel burner also come in two different states of tune. The petrol unit can be had in either P200 or P250 spec, and the diesel engine in D165 or D200.
The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 147kW and 320Nm in P200 guise, and 183kW/365Nm in P250. On the ADR combined cycle, both return an economy rating of 8.1L/100km.
The less powerful turbo-diesel D165 gets 120kW and 380Nm, while the D200 makes 150kW and 430Nm. Both examples have a fuel economy rating of 5.7L/100km on the combined cycle.
Petrol powered examples score a 67 litre fuel tank, while diesel examples get a slightly smaller 65 litre tank.
All Discovery Sport models send power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Features
The entry-level S P200 and D165 R-Dynamic Discovery Sports come equipped with:
- 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Dual-zone climate control
- 12-way adjustable powered front seats
- Keyless entry and go
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather or Luxtec/suede upholstery
- Six-speaker hi-fi
- Powered tailgate
- Auto-dimming interior mirror
- Black exterior pack
- Heated and power-folding mirrors
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Automatic LED headlights
- All Terrain Progress Control
- Terrain Response 2
- 18-inch alloy wheels
The mid-level SE P250 and D200 models build on these specs, adding:
- LED headlights with signature daytime running lights and auto levelling
- Auto high-beam
- 12-inch digital dash
- 12-way powered front seats with driver’s memory function
- 20-inch alloy wheels
The flagship HSE P250 adds even more equipment as standard such as:
- Matrix LED headlights and signature daytime running lights
- 14-way powered front seats with driver’s memory
- 10-speaker Meridian hi-fi
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Full-leather upholstery
- Illuminated metal sill plates
Safety
When it was first released in 2015, the current-generation Land Rover Discovery Sport achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating and an adult occupant protection rating of 93 per cent.
As standard, all Discovery Sport models come with the following safety features:
- Emergency Braking
- Blind Spot Assist
- Rear Camera
- Clear Exit Monitor
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Front and Rear Parking Aid
Dimensions and towing capacity
All of the Land Rover Discovery Sport variants share the same dimensions, measuring 4597mm long, 2069mm wide, and 1727mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2741mm.
For the petrol-powered examples, maximum braked towing capacity is rated at 2000 kilograms, while the diesel motors can pull slightly more at 2200 kilograms.
Warranty and servicing
Like all Land Rover products, the Discovery Sport comes with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five years roadside assistance. Five-years servicing plans are also available to purchase.
Availability
WhichCar has confirmed the 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport can be ordered now.
However, due to COVID-19 and the current semiconductor shortage, the Land Rover factory is currently closed.
This means the earliest we’ll see a 2022 Discovery Sport on Aussie roads is towards the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter of 2021.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
