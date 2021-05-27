Snapshot

Available to be ordered now, deliveries to begin at the end of second quarter or start of third

Entire range witnesses minor price reduction

Certain features such as 3D surround camera no longer come as standard

The 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport local pricing and features details have been revealed for Australia, with the mid-size SUV scoring a minor price decrease across the model range.

Changes have also been made to the list of standard features and equipment the Discovery Sport comes with.

Matrix LED headlights and signature daytime running lights are now standard on R-Dynamic HSE.

However, the Clearsight interior rear-view mirror and 3D surround camera are now optional extras across the range.

Other scrapped options include the tow hitch receiver, suede-cloth steering-wheel loadspace partition net, secure tracker, garage door opener, locking wheel nuts, convenience pack, and premium upgrade interior pack.

The configurable dynamics and adaptive dynamics are no longer available as individual options either. They can now only be had as part of the dynamic handling pack.

Two new colours have also been added – Lantau Bronze and Ostuni Pearl White, which replaces Yulong White.

Model range and prices

For 2022, the Land Rover Discovery Sport will be available in five different iterations across three different variants – S, SE, and HSE (prices exclude on-road costs):

Discovery Sport 2.0 P200 R-Dynamic S – $66,810 (-$313)

Discovery Sport 2.0 D165 R-Dynamic S – $69,110 (-$313)

Discovery Sport 2.0 P250 R-Dynamic SE – $75,190 (-$756)

Discovery Sport 2.0 D200 R-Dynamic SE – $76,720 (-$328)

Discovery Sport 2.0 P250 R-Dynamic HSE – $79,540 (-$761)

Engines, transmission and fuel economy

Powertrains for the Discovery Sport model range remain unchanged, with one petrol and one diesel motor available.

Both the petrol and diesel burner also come in two different states of tune. The petrol unit can be had in either P200 or P250 spec, and the diesel engine in D165 or D200.

The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 147kW and 320Nm in P200 guise, and 183kW/365Nm in P250. On the ADR combined cycle, both return an economy rating of 8.1L/100km.

The less powerful turbo-diesel D165 gets 120kW and 380Nm, while the D200 makes 150kW and 430Nm. Both examples have a fuel economy rating of 5.7L/100km on the combined cycle.

Petrol powered examples score a 67 litre fuel tank, while diesel examples get a slightly smaller 65 litre tank.

All Discovery Sport models send power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Features

The entry-level S P200 and D165 R-Dynamic Discovery Sports come equipped with:

10-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Dual-zone climate control

12-way adjustable powered front seats

Keyless entry and go

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather or Luxtec/suede upholstery

Six-speaker hi-fi

Powered tailgate

Auto-dimming interior mirror

Black exterior pack

Heated and power-folding mirrors

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic LED headlights

All Terrain Progress Control

Terrain Response 2

18-inch alloy wheels

The mid-level SE P250 and D200 models build on these specs, adding:

LED headlights with signature daytime running lights and auto levelling

Auto high-beam

12-inch digital dash

12-way powered front seats with driver’s memory function

20-inch alloy wheels

The flagship HSE P250 adds even more equipment as standard such as:

Matrix LED headlights and signature daytime running lights

14-way powered front seats with driver’s memory

10-speaker Meridian hi-fi

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Full-leather upholstery

Illuminated metal sill plates

Safety

When it was first released in 2015, the current-generation Land Rover Discovery Sport achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating and an adult occupant protection rating of 93 per cent.

As standard, all Discovery Sport models come with the following safety features:

Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Assist

Rear Camera

Clear Exit Monitor

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Rear Collision Monitor

Rear Traffic Monitor

Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter

Driver Condition Monitor

Front and Rear Parking Aid

Dimensions and towing capacity

All of the Land Rover Discovery Sport variants share the same dimensions, measuring 4597mm long, 2069mm wide, and 1727mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2741mm.

For the petrol-powered examples, maximum braked towing capacity is rated at 2000 kilograms, while the diesel motors can pull slightly more at 2200 kilograms.

Warranty and servicing

Like all Land Rover products, the Discovery Sport comes with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five years roadside assistance. Five-years servicing plans are also available to purchase.

Availability

WhichCar has confirmed the 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport can be ordered now.

However, due to COVID-19 and the current semiconductor shortage, the Land Rover factory is currently closed.

This means the earliest we’ll see a 2022 Discovery Sport on Aussie roads is towards the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter of 2021.

