Available to order now

Priced from $38,490

Zero-star ANCAP safety rating

The 2022 Mitsubishi Express has received some new features and an increased sticker price for two variants as part of its model year update.

First released in Australia in March 2020, the Express is based on Renault’s third-generation Trafic – which has been in production since 2014.

The Franco-Japanese light commercial vehicle has been mostly well-received since its initial release last year, though this most recent update aims to remedy a few areas where the Express was lacking.

Engines and economy

The Mitsubishi Express range still comes with the choice of two engine and gearbox combinations.

The first is a twin-turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel motor, which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Power is rated at 103kW and 340Nm, and on the ADR combined-cycle, the manual-equipped Express returns an average fuel economy rating of 6.2L/100km.

The second powertrain is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine combined with an automatic six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

The larger capacity four-pot produces 125kW and 380Nm, but for the added power and weight gain of the bigger motor and auto box, economy is hampered slightly, with the auto Express achieving an ADR combined-cycle rating of 7.2L/100km.

Both the short wheelbase (SWB) and long wheelbase (LWB) variants come equipped with an 80-litre fuel tank, and power is exclusively to the van’s front wheels.

Model range and pricing

The Express can be had in six different variants (all prices are before on-road costs):

Express 1.6 GLX SWB 6SP – $38,490

Express 2.0 GLX SWB DCT – $43,490.00 (up $1000)

Express 1.6 GLX LWB 6SP – $40,490

Express 2.0 GLX LWB DCT – $45,490.00 (up $1000)

Express 2.0 GLX+ LWB DCT (Tailgate) – $45,990.00

Express 2.0 GLX+ LWB DCT – $45,990.00

Features

The 2022 Express has been fitted with new standard features that include:

7.0-inch multi-media display with satellite navigation

Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Reversing camera

Rear parking sensor display

The GLX+ LWB benefits from additional features such as:

Fold-down centre seat back (includes laptop storage, clipboard mount/storage and additional cup holder)

Under-seat storage for passenger bench seat

Full-length cargo bulkhead with window and trap door

Interior trim panel on rear lower three quarter sidewall

No-cost lift-up tailgate option

Dimensions

The Mitsubishi Express SWB is 4999mm long, 1956mm wide, 1971mm tall, and has a wheelbase measuring 3098mm.

The Mitsubishi Express LWB is 5399mm long, 1956mm wide, 1971mm tall, and has a wheelbase measuring 3498mm.

Safety

Perhaps the biggest let down of the Mitsubishi Express range is that it holds the rather unfortunate title of being the first car in history to receive a zero-star ANCAP safety rating.

This is mostly down to the Express not having advanced safety features such as autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

However, ANCAP also stated it was "below par" in other areas, receiving an adult protection rating of just 55 per cent and a rather dismal 40 per cent rating for other road users like cyclists and pedestrians.

Warranty and servicing

Like all of Mitsubishi’s line-up, the Express comes with a 10 year/200,000 km new car warranty, as long as the vehicle is serviced through the authorised Mitsubishi Motors Dealer Network.

A 10 year, annual capped price, servicing plan can also be purchased.

Availability

WhichCar has confirmed with Mitsubishi Australia that the 2022 Mitsubishi Express range is not yet in showrooms, but is available to order now.

