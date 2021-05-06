The facelifted 2022 Subaru Forester is on its way Down Under – but don’t expect any big surprises.

The popular mid-size SUV – 5006 of which have found homes with Aussies this year so far – has had its first proper update since the current model came to our shores in 2018.

While little is currently confirmed about the new-look Forester, images obtained by Japanese website Car Sensor suggest exterior changes will be limited. The radiator grille’s hexagonal motif has been swapped out for a honeycomb pattern, and adaptive LED headlights added.

The facelifted Subaru also appears to sport larger black cladding around the wheel arches, and new alloy wheel designs.



The Japanese report makes no mention of the vehicle’s interior but does allude to the addition of intersection support for its autonomous emergency braking system.

The current Forester, in hybrid form.

The SUV’s suspension and steering system is rumoured to be on the cards for an upgrade, with reports suggesting “improved ride quality and handling” despite there being no change in the powertrain.

A spokesman for Subaru Australia told WhichCar the Forester will continue to feature either a 2.0 litre hybrid or 2.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the latter capable of producing 136kW/239Nm. In Japan, as well as the 2L hybrid, there’s also a 130kW/300Nm 1.8-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder on offer.

The spokesman also told us the 2022 Subaru Forester is expected around October, with more details available at local launch soon.

While the company claims not to be anticipating delays due to the global semi-conductor shortage issue, it also said it is in “constant contact” with the factory in Japan so can update information for the Australian market as needed.

