Suzuki is readying for an unveiling of its next Jimny installation – the five-door ‘Long’ variant.

Reports from Japanese publication MOTA and Autocar India suggest the stretched SUV has been in development for some time and will be launched in 2022.

MOTA's render of what a five-door Jimny Long could look like

The reports also suggest that the new Jimny could be scoring a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and hybrid combination which produces more power and torque than the current N/A 1.5-litre four-cylinder found in the three-door variant.

How much more will the turbo/hybrid powertrain produce? It’s tricky to say, but MOTA claims the added performance is more than enough to overcome the Long’s weight gain, which is rumoured to be around 100 kilograms (up to 1190kg from 1090kg).

We reckon, given the 1.5-litre four-pot produces an asthmatic 75kW and 130Nm, that a turbo and hybrid boost could easily push power above 100kW and almost double the N/A donk’s torque figure.

According to Autocar India, the five-door Jimny Long will measure 3850mm in length, 1645mm in width, 1730mm in height, and its wheelbase will span 2550mm.

That’s a 300mm increase in both the length and wheelbase over the standard three-door mini SUV.

Those are significant gains. However, the report also suggests the Long will have the same 210mm of ground clearance as the regular Jimny.

As of January 2021, the Jimny’s production has been ramped up significantly, now being produced by Maruti Suzuki in its Gurgaon plant in India, as well Suzuki’s Kosai factory in Japan.

It’s believed the new Long will be built in both locations, which should mean delivery times for both the three and five-door variants will be shorter than the current 12-month waiting list most Aussie buyers are enduring.

Of course, that’s assuming the Jimny ‘Long’ is coming to Australia.

The five-door obviously hasn’t been confirmed for our local market yet, but Suzuki Australia boss Michael Pachota has previously said that if an elongated Jimny ever became available, the Japanese automaker’s local arm would definitely register its interest.

MOTA claims the new Jimny Long will set buyers in Japan back ¥300,000 (roughly AU$3500) more than the three-door equivalent.

Given that the Jimny has just received another price increase Down Under, now costing $28,490 plus on-road costs for the base GLX manual and $29,990 plus on-road costs for the top-shelf GLX automatic, we’d hazard a guess the new five-door could be nudging over $40k drive-away.

WhichCar has reached out to Suzuki Australia for comment.

