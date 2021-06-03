Snapshot Just 600 examples will be built

Power remains unchanged at 285kW and 500Nm

Unlikely to come to Australia

Toyota’s US arm has revealed a special edition GR Supra adorned with a wealth of aero-focussed carbon features.

Called the A91-CF Edition, the two-door sports car scores gloss-coated carbon fibre aerodynamic exterior trim pieces such as a new front splitter, side skirts, aero canards located at the front, side, and rear of the coupe, and ducktail rear spoiler.

Toyota USA hasn’t detailed how much extra aero performance the new carbon components add to the Supra’s slipper silhouette, but the firm claims the extra equipment has been designed for owners keen on taking their sportscar to the track.

The A91-CF Edition also scores matt black 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers with ‘Supra’ lettering in white, red and black Alcantara and leather trim, carbon fibre dash pieces, brushed metal sports pedals, and 14-way adjustable powered seats.

The special Supra will only be available in three distinct colours – Absolute Zero White, Nitro Yellow, and Phantom Matte Grey.

Besides the optical and aero upgrades, the Supra remains unchanged from its standard sibling, with BMW’s B58 twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder motor producing the same 285kW and 500Nm.

That’s still enough performance to send the Toyota from 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds, before charging on to a limited 250km/h top speed.

Just 600 examples on the limited edition Supras will be built for the US Market. WhichCar has reached out to Toyota Australia to see whether or not Aussies may one day see a limited edition A91-CF Edition locally, but at this stage, it looks unlikely.

The Toyota Supra has been somewhat of a quiet achiever in the Australian sportscar segment of late, commanding a 6.2 per cent market share for the month of May, with 23 examples being sold.

That’s more than the Porsche Cayman (14), Audi TT (5), BMW Z4 (6), and the Jaguar F-Type (5).

