- VW's new electric van spied in production body
- Specs unclear, but 550km driving range expected
- As with all ID models, Australian potential is unclear
The upcoming Volkswagen ID Buzz electric van, previewed first in people-mover form back in 2017 and again as a commercial van in 2018, is finally nearing its global debut as a production model.
These spy photos – posted to Instagram by user red.david and shared with us by spy photography group CarPix – show the upcoming electric van in its load-hauling form, wearing bodywork fairly loyal to its original concept progenitors, with a twist.
More than most brands, Volkswagen has a bit of a thing for dressing its prototypes with camouflage designed to look like another carmaker’s wares – often of the French variety, with its upcoming ID.6 large SUV recently spied in a Peugeot costume.
This time around, VW’s latest upcomer is wearing a Renault look up front and, interestingly, Opel lighting graphics at the rear.
Although a German brand, Opel is now owned by multinational group Stellantis, which grew out of the merger between France’s PSA Group and the Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
For some clarity on what lies beneath, this writer’s humble attempt at a quick bit of Photoshop action offers a look at how the ID Buzz’s front end is likely to look – although the details around the inside edge of the headlights could appear different in production.
As for what we’ll find even further beneath the skin, the ID Buzz will ride on Volkswagen’s EV-focused MEB architecture, with an all-electric driving range of around 550 kilometres – depending on the battery size, drive configuration, and variant.
In concept form, the commercial version of the ID Buzz boasted capacity for an 800kg payload in the rear (the existing Transporter, a larger vehicle, offers a minimum of 964kg), along with a solar panel in the roof for incremental range benefits and accessory power.
For more on the ID Buzz concepts, the wider ID range, and Volkswagen’s plans for electrification in Australia, see our links below.
