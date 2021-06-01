Snapshot G87 M2 rumoured to have 365kW

Power derived from BMW M's S58 turbo straight-six

Production to begin in December 2022

The 2023 BMW M2 may still be more than a year away from an official unveiling, but rumours about the upcoming entry-level M Car have been flying lately.

According to BMW Blog, there are now whispers the next-generation G87 M2 could be released with as much as 365kW.

If true, that’s a huge jump in performance compared to its predecessor, the F87 M2, which was released back in 2016 with its N55 twin-scroll turbo 3.0-litre straight-six producing just 272kW.

Rumours also suggest the M2 could be powered by Munich’s prodigious S58 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine straight out of the gate, rather than the base M2 being powered first by the more commonplace B58 turbo-six.

This move would prove to be quite a shake-up for the moniker. It could mean a ‘regular’ version of the G87 M2 is offered with a detuned engine and a six-speed manual transmission, and launched simultaneously with a Competition variant with more power and an automatic gearbox.

We’ve already seen this product strategy with BMW’s latest M Cars, the G80-series M3 and M4, which are offered in both standard and Competition guise.

If this speculation wasn't surprising enough, another rumour suggests the next M2, in an effort to keep weight down, will be offered with rear-wheel drive only and not use BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

This would be an unexpected move from the Munich outfit, especially considering the less powerful, upcoming 2022 M240i can be had with xDrive.

However, given the M2 is increasingly becoming BMW M’s true bastion for driving enthusiasts, ditching the driven front wheels would make sense.

For buyers who have lamented the lack of paint options available on the current-gen F87 M2, BMW Blog also suggested the next generation sportscar could be had with BMW’s Individual paint program, which would be exciting to see.

It’s thought the G87 M2 will enter production in December of 2022, with manufacturing taking place at BMW’s Leipzig plant and potentially even at the carmaker’s new Planta San Luis Potosí facility in Mexico.

Production is said to run through to 2029, which is in keeping with the current M2 lifecycle.

But, the next M2 will only be sold in certain markets by the end of the decade, as emissions laws in some countries will surely prohibit the sale of the petrol-burning performance car.

