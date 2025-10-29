Nissan has announced a significant refresh of its domestic model lineup, unveiling the next-generation Elgrand and confirming that the Patrol SUV will be sold in Japan for the first time in nearly two decades.

The move forms part of Nissan’s Re:Nissan plan, a broad product and brand strategy aimed at revitalising the company’s position in its home market. The plan focuses on launching vehicles that blend modern electrified powertrains with design and technology drawn from Nissan’s heritage.

Speaking at the reveal, Ivan Espinosa, Nissan’s senior vice president, said Japan remains central to the company’s global operations. “A strong, vibrant Japan market is important for Nissan’s success,” he said. “We’re reigniting that spirit by bringing the Patrol back as a new flagship, and by elevating the Elgrand through electrification and intelligent technology.”

The fourth-generation Elgrand, due for release in mid-2026, continues the brand’s tradition of premium family transport. It will be powered exclusively by Nissan’s latest e-POWER hybrid system, combining a newly developed petrol engine with a 5-in-1 electric drive unit for quieter and more efficient performance.

It will also debut an updated version of Nissan’s e4ORCE all-wheel drive technology, which distributes torque between the front and rear wheels for improved stability and comfort. The setup is designed to smooth out acceleration and braking forces, reducing motion sickness for passengers.

The new Elgrand adopts Nissan’s “Timeless Japanese Futurism” design language, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern styling. A grille patterned after Kumiko latticework, a choice of distinctive paint finishes such as Fuji Dawn and Shigoku, and a refined, lounge-like interior signal the model’s shift toward understated luxury. Inside, zero-gravity captain’s chairs, TailorFit leather, and dual 14.3-inch digital displays highlight the cabin’s focus on comfort and technology.

The model will also feature ProPILOT 1.0 with hands-off driving capability at low speeds and an available ProPILOT 2.0 system that supports autonomous lane changes on highway.

Nissan also confirmed that the Patrol SUV will officially return to Japan in fiscal year 2027, marking the first time the nameplate has been sold domestically since the Safari ended production in 2007.

Known globally for its off-road ability, the Patrol is expected to serve as a high-end, go-anywhere counterpart to the Elgrand, combining advanced four-wheel-drive systems with luxury appointments.

Nissan said the model lineup reflects a renewed focus on vehicles that blend performance, technology, and emotional appeal, intended to restore energy and pride in its home market.