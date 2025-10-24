The Mazda 6 sedan was a car loved by Aussie buyers, and not long after the announcement that sales of the sedan would end, Mazda has announced the launch of the new, fully-electric Mazda 6e. Australian media had the chance to look at a pre-production version of the new electric sedan at the launch of the G25 variant of the Mazda CX-60 SUV.

Speaking to journalists, Mazda Australia Managing Director Vinesh Bhindi said the manufacturer was excited to be able to offer the Chinese-built 6e sedan to Australia buyers. “Our partnership with China is long-standing, 20 years,” he said. “With any model like this, we need to confirm that it is a global car and it is available in RHD.”

2

With that confirmation, Mazda Australia took the launch of the new engine variant for the CX-60 as the opportunity to announce the impending arrival of the 6e. And it believes that the 6e can build on the strong foundation of the previous Mazda 6. “We don’t think this will be a niche offering from Mazda,” Bhindi said. “We have a strong customer base from the Mazda 6 and customers interact with us to ask when the next 6 is coming, or to say, I prefer a sedan over an SUV.”

Jarrod Gieschen, Mazda Australia Director of Sales and Marketing reckons the time is right for Mazda to offer a fully electric sedan, with buyers ready to make the transition. “The timing of the launch of our first mainstream electric vehicle is perfect,” he said. “Early adopters have jumped in, but we plan to appeal to everyday buyers, with a Mazda-focused experience, the support of a highly engaged dealer network, head turning product, and delivering everyday electric as we call it.”

2

With that promised sub-$55,000 starting price, the early specification details also look promising – a 78kWH LFP battery pack, charging capability from 30 to 80 percent in 15 minutes, a 500km WLTP-claimed range, and RWD with a 190kW motor.

Daniel Wakelam, National Manager and Product Strategy was keen to emphasise the importance of the 6e when it launches in 2026. “This is a very important car for Mazda Australia and we’ve been looking forward to confirming it for quite some time,” he said.

“We are proud of our commitment to offering a breadth of choice for buyers and the 6e will be one of Mazda’s finest cars. It’s a natural successor to the iconic Mazda 6.”

Wheels by WhichCar will have more detail on the 2026 Mazda 6e as soon as it is available.