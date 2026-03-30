Mazda Australia knows a thing or two about SUVs – its comprehensive range shapes Australia as the only market that currently takes every SUV on offer from the Japanese manufacturer. That means buyers can choose from a CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 or CX-90. Now, the fully-electric CX-6e will join the range.

Originally unconfirmed by Mazda Australia, WhichCar by Wheels can now reveal the preliminary specifications for the electric SUV, a vehicle that Mazda Australia is confident will make inroads into a competitive segment.

The Australian-specification CX-6e will be powered by a 78kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, capable of charging from 30-80 per cent in a claimed 15 minutes at its fastest. Mazda Australia also lists a WLTP-verified driving range of more than 450km, while a single electric motor is mounted on the rear axle, for RWD-only. Initial claims out of Europe hinted at a driving range up to 483km – something we’ll know closer to launch.

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Sized slightly larger than the popular Tesla Model Y, Mazda Australia boss Vinesh Bhindi told WhichCar by Wheels that the focus for CX-6e will mirror that of the 6e sedan. “This will be a value focused package,” Bhindi said. “We’ll share pricing with you closer to launch, but the focus will be very much on a value package.”

Initial interest in the new electric SUV looks to be strong, according to Mazda dealer feedback. Around 300 pre-orders were quickly scooped up for the 6e sedan, and Mazda Australia’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Jarrod Gieschen, is confident the CX-6e will be just as popular, if not more popular.

“We obviously haven’t announced pricing yet, but the dealers are saying, we’ve sold these 300 cars and we’ve actually got more interest in the SUV, waiting for pricing,” Gieschen told WhichCar by Wheels.

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“If you look at the industry, it’s about a one to four ratio for sedans to SUVs, so it probably makes sense that this vehicle has a lot more volume potential. It’s pretty exciting.”

When asked what Mazda can offer that challenger brands in the EV space can’t, Gieschen told WhichCar by Wheels Mazda’s foundation in Australia is a critical part of the buying process. “We want to offer our customers choice,” he said. “But we believe there is security in buyers knowing they are backed by more than 100 years of experience, and more than 140 trusted dealers around the country, something only a few manufacturers can claim.”

Mazda is keeping its sales targets under wraps for now, but with the 6e sedan now officially sharply priced (starting from $49,990 before on-road costs), the manufacturer has already indicated how aggressively it intends to enter a market growing in affordable EV options. 6e undercuts the segment-sharing Tesla Model 3 by around $5000, and if the same approach is taken with the CX-6e, pricing could sit in the mid $50,000 mark, ensuring it too, will undercut the Tesla Model Y.

More detailed CX-6e specification and pricing, will be announced closer to launch.