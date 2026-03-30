As millions of Australians prepare to travel over the Easter long weekend, authorities are urging motorists to take extra care, with stricter penalties in place across several states.

The annual holiday period is one of the busiest times on the roads, with families heading away for camping trips, caravanning holidays or to visit relatives. But with the increase in traffic comes an increased enforcement presence – and in some regions, the return of double demerit points.

NSW & ACT

For drivers in New South Wales and the ACT, double demerits will apply for five days, running from Thursday through to midnight on Easter Monday. During this period, offences such as speeding, illegal mobile phone use, failing to wear a seatbelt correctly and riding without a helmet will attract double the usual demerit points.

While fines remain unchanged, the increased demerit penalties can quickly add up. For example, using a mobile phone illegally while driving in NSW typically incurs five demerit points, but during the Easter period, that jumps to 10 – enough to put many drivers at risk of licence suspension.

Motorists are also being reminded that school zones remain active on the Thursday before the long weekend, with additional penalties applying for offences committed in these areas.

1

Western Australia

Western Australia will also enforce double demerits across the same period, but with a broader range of offences covered. In addition to speeding and mobile phone use, penalties will apply to drink and drug driving, running red lights, failing to properly use seatbelts and attempting to evade speed detection.

Police are expected to increase patrols and enforcement measures nationwide, using a combination of visible roadside presence and covert tools such as speed cameras and mobile phone detection technology.

Queensland

Elsewhere, Queensland takes a different approach, with double demerits applied to repeat offenders who commit the same offences within a 12-month period, rather than during specific holiday windows.

Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory do not operate double demerit schemes, but authorities in those regions are still urging caution.

The message is clear: a moment’s lapse behind the wheel could have lasting consequences – turning a holiday getaway into an expensive and inconvenient experience.