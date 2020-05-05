Are you the dictator of a small oil-rich nation? Do you have a clandestine business dealing black-market weapons? Or have you just got a school run littered with unexploded bombs?

Well, walk away from that Mitsubishi Mirage, because we have found the perfect vehicle for you.

Bask in the glory that is Klassen’s almighty take on the Range Rover SVAutobiography – perfect for anyone that takes cover from small-arms fire on a semi-regular basis.

Designed as a presidential limo for a high-ranking dignitary, this bulletproof armoured vehicle is capable of withstanding multiple shots from an assault rifle and still driving for up to 80 kilometres thanks to the bulletproof tyres – included at no extra cost!

Built to level 7 ballistic protection, the Klassen Range Rover SVAutobiography has six doors thanks to the extra 1016mm added to the wheelbase. Yes, they really did add over a meter of metal to this bad boy.

Along with the extra length, the Klassen Range Rover features electric curtains all round, for privacy, and a rear command panel to access the vehicle’s various features in case the cockpit is, ah, out of commission.

Two extra seats have been added to the rear portion of the vehicle, so your buddies can join your top-secret Zoom meetings.

The Klassen-spec Rangie doesn’t have a price just yet, but don’t expect it to be cheap, with the German company’s take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan costing a cool US$2 million (around A$3.1 million) to add to the garage.

Oh, and expect this Anglo-Saxon mashup to drink plenty of fuel – all that extra armour won’t be light, and the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine will need plenty of the good stuff to escape any baddies.

So, when can we take delivery?