Race-inspired Aston Martin V12 Speedster teased

Aston Martin will reveal a new model this year called the V12 Speedster, a V12-powered, race-inspired, limited edition creation by the brand’s Q division.

Calling the model a “visceral celebration of the British sports car brand’s proud past and exciting future,” Aston Martin says the V12 Speedster will be limited to just 88 units, which customers will receive in early 2021.

Inspired by two of Aston’s previous models, the Speedster is said to be designed with “the use of cutting-edge motorsport and aviation technology.”

The first of the two inspirations is the 1956 Aston Martin DBR1, which won Aston a few races at a little racetrack known as the Nürburgring.

Driven by the likes of Sir Jack Brabham, Jim Clark, Carroll Shelby, and yes, David Brown at various points, the DBR1 (of which five were built) is one of Aston Martin’s most historically important racers.

The second car the Speedster is said to be inspired by is the CC100 Speedster Concept, which was revealed in 2013… and also draws from the legacy of the DBR1.

While the CC100 was powered by a 6.0-litre V12 (3.0-litres and six cylinders more than the DBR1), the modern V12 Speedster will be powered by Aston’s current twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12, though its outputs are said to be ‘around’ 515kW and 700Nm.

“The V12 Speedster we’re proud to confirm today once again showcases not only this great British brand’s ambition and ingenuity, but also celebrates our rich and unrivalled heritage,” says Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

“The 88 enthusiast drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be confident that in doing so, they are also securing an iconic new piece of Aston Martin history.”

The company is now taking orders for the 88 hand-built cars.