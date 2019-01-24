Aston Martin has announced two major options available for its incoming Valkyrie hypercar, comprised of a track-focused driving pack by AMR, or a long list of design options dreamed up by Aston’s ‘Q’ department.

As if the hypercar, limited to 150 units only, wasn’t unique enough, Q and AMR are able to create a personalised car which includes track upgrades capable of improving lap times by up to eight per cent.

AMR also offers a “suite of personalised pit garage and race suit accessory options.”

In addition, Aston Martin has the capability to give customers a look at their customised hypercar in VR.

“Used in real-time during the specification process at Gaydon, this technology has been employed to great effect, ensuring customers leave the company’s headquarters, safe in the knowledge that every selection made to their Aston Martin Valkyrie fits their exact demands.”

The ‘Q’ department at Aston Martin has also devised four design themes, with colours and design features remaining within the region of what the Valkyrie’s design team envisioned.

However, Aston Martin also offers an “Ultimate Personalisation programme” in which customers can work with the Q team to devise their perfect specification.

Aston Martin’s chief designer Marek Reichman says the bounds of design for the Valkyrie are almost endless.

“This is simply the best car in the world if you want something bespoke and we are really pushing the boundaries to match the dreams of our customers,” Reichman says.

“Every single element of this hypercar, including its performance, can be personalised. The materials are very much about science, the art of creativity and the ability to create a unique solution that doesn’t detract from this exceptional car’s performance capability.”