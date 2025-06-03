Aston Martin and the Lego Group have unveiled their latest collaboration: the Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie. Now on sale priced at $99.99 AUD, the set promises to deliver “an exciting and unique building experience for automotive enthusiasts”, according to Aston Martin.

Plus, the Valkyrie is also now available in the video game ‘Asphalt Legends Unite’, made by Gameloft and available on the App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and 5. In the game, players will be able to drive both the production Valkyrie and the Lego version as well.

The 700-piece Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie “boasts an aerodynamic design and the iconic ‘Podium Green’ livery that sports car fans will love.”

“With functional gullwing doors, steering controlled by a top-mounted lever, and a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons and a working differential, this is more than just a model – it’s a celebration of Aston Martin’s impressive feat of aerodynamics and engineering.”

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin said: “The Aston Martin Valkyrie represents a triumph of engineering, design, and aerodynamic innovation – a true icon born from Aston Martin’s mastery in performance and beauty. Our collaboration with Lego Technic celebrates the impossible engineering and visionary thinking that brought Valkyrie to life.”

“By integrating it into the Gameloft Asphalt Legends Unite gaming platform, we’re not only immortalising its legacy, but also introducing this otherworldly machine to a new audience in a creative way.”

The real Valkyrie is a $4 million+ hypercar that uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that’s supplemented by a hybrid system to make a massive 754kW of power – at a stratospheric 10,500rpm, no less. None were reportedly officially sold in Australia, though at least one is believed to be privately imported.

The Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie is now available from the Lego website, and at participating Lego retailers.