Aston Martin Vanquish engine to produce less power than rivals

Aston Martin has said its new mid-engine 2022 Aston Martin Vanquish will produce less power than its competitors and feature a more ‘mild’ hybrid system. Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, spoke to MOTOR during the Australia Grand Prix on key details about its incoming mid-engine fleet, comprising the Valkyrie, AM-RB 003 and Vanquish launching in 2022. 4 “By the time we get to Vanquish as a true competitor to the 488 we’ll of had six years of learning, from that early point, to learn all about cooling, hybrid systems, and Valkyrie’s KERS system.

“003 will have more of that. Because we’re using more of the hybrid to power the cars. And mild again as we get into Vanquish.” This means the Vanquish’s hybrid component will add less to its overall outputs. Why? Various reasons. “All of that [Valkyrie] knowledge goes into 003, its carbon tub, aerodynamic technologies, so all of that learning, so we develop our own V6 for that 003.” MORE We talk with the men defining Aston's future 4 “That V6 then comes into Vanquish,” he continues, “and it already has the capabilities, the power capabilities from the core unit. So it’s mild because we don’t need to give that engine as much power as some of our competitors.”

Since none of its current competitors actually have hybrid systems, only twin-turbo V8s and V10s, it highlights a lightweight focus. “We believe that power to weight, package efficiency, and obviously, the tax breaks you get in certain countries where your litres are beneficial, again, not saying what the literage is, but that’s the reason why.” MORE Valkyrie's V12 engine is 'a masterpiece' 4 So, it’ll be powerful, light, softer on emissions laws and aid aerodynamics and practicality. And, better yet, it’ll be all Aston Martin. The V6 will be designed and built in-house, even though it is leaning on its technical Red Bull Racing F1 partnership.