Aston Martin Vantage Roadster launches in Australia

Australian dealerships will welcome the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster into showrooms for a tour of Australia prior to the commencement of local deliveries.

With customers to begin receiving their Vantage Roadsters in Q1 2021, the coming months will see the convertible V8 sports car make its way around the country for display and press purposes.

With the Vantage Roadster priced from $314,635 before on-roads, it’s just short of $15k more expensive than its coupe sibling, but with the same 375kW and 685Nm from its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, borrowed from AMG. The 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox is also the same.

The Roadster is a tenth slower to 100km/h (with a 3.7sec claim) than its roofed sibling and can hit a top speed of 306km/h with the roof up. An extra 60kg over the coupe puts the Roadster at 1590kg.

As with the Coupe, the Roadster features adaptive damping, ‘dynamic’ torque vectoring, and an electronic rear differential, though the rear dampers and ESP software have been tweaked to better suit the Roadster.

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said upon the launch of the Vantage Roadster at the start of the year that it was built for those who believed true sports car driving is done without a roof.

“For many, driving with the roof down is the true definition of the sports car experience as it truly brings your senses to life.

“Vantage has always delivered the purest of thrills, but in Roadster form that adrenaline rush is set to go to the next level.”

