With only a couple of months until the premiere of the next instalment in the 007 movie franchise, No Time to Die, Aston Martin has created limited edition versions of two of its current models.

The Aston Martin Vantage 007 Edition and DBS Superleggera 007 Edition have both been designed by Q by Aston Martin, the bespoke division of the Gaydon brand, to pay homage to cars in the new film.

They'll appear alongside a specially-modified M3-powered Aston Martin DB5 built for the film's stunts, as well as a Valkyrie hypercar.

While both Vantage and DBS remain mechanically unaltered (375kW/685Nm for the 4.0-litre twin-turbo Vantage V8; 533kW/900Nm for the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 DBS), they both include unique design elements and features inspired by Bond.

The more nostalgia-packed of the two cars is the Vantage, taking inspiration from the Aston Martin V8. Though the classic V8 will appear in No Time to Die, its first appearance was in the 1987 Bond film The Living Daylights, one of a couple starring Timothy Dalton.

As well as its Bond badging and 007 logos as seen in the seat leather, the car sports some very specific references to its Daylights inspiration. Oh, and it's available in both 8-speed automatic or a 7-speed manual.

An etched panel in the design of the ’87 V8’s gadget buttons, all used in a snow chase to escape the KGB, is included, as well as f-shaped cello ‘sound holes’ on the backs of the seats in reference to the cellist-turned-assassin-turned-Dalton’s sidekick, portrayed by Maryam D’Abo.

It can even be ordered with ski racks and skis, which reference the (very 1980s action film) ‘outrigger’ ski-car mode of the V8.

Only 100 will be built worldwide.

Of the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition, a much more exclusive run of 25 will be built worldwide, with its specification less reference-laden, and more a replication of the DBS that appears in No Time to Die.

Its Ceramic Grey exterior is complemented by the roof, mirror caps, splitter, diffuser, and rear spoiler blade in black tinted carbon fibre.

Gloss Black diamond-turned Y-Spoke 21-inch wheels, a 007 fender badge, and silver 007 foil on the spoiler blade complete the look.

Aston’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, says balancing the line between Bond-style additions and retaining the cars’ original design nuance is “an exciting challenge.”

“Creating a 007 Edition… we work to develop and style a car that embodies the legend of James Bond,” says Reichman.

“It is an honour to apply carefully judged 007-inspired styling to our sports cars, which gives our customers the opportunity to own a unique piece of both cinematic and automotive history.”

Pricing and availability for the two cars in Australia aren’t yet available, though Aston’s local PR firm supplied MOTOR with details of the cars, suggesting those with the means will be able to contact an Australian Aston Martin dealer to secure one, if quick enough.

