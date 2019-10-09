Aston Martin DB5 ‘Goldfinger’ is the first of 25 real-life Bond cars

The legacy of the James Bond franchise and the iconic nature of the Aston Martin DB5 have led to this, the Goldfinger Continuation.

A limited run of 25 ‘new’ Aston Martin DB5s will be built in the Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell, with the first having been completed already.

It marks the first time a new DB5 has rolled off an Aston Martin production line in 55 years.

The cars are all built essentially to original specification, though “with some sympathetic modifications and enhancements to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability.”

Oh, and the gadgets. Yes, there are gadgets.

Aston Martin has taken the opportunity, working with Bond producers Eon Productions, to build the 25 new DB5s as proper Bond cars, with gadgets to mimic those of the franchise’s most famous car.

Included in the Goldfinger DB5 is a rear smoke screen system and simulated oil slick delivery, with revolving number plates at each end, as well as a pop-up pane of bulletproof glass at the rear, and faux tyre-slashers.

Inside, it even has the radar screen, gear knob button, armrest switches, and the remote control to activate the gadgets.

And, of course, the machine guns are mounted in the front, though they’re not real and will only simulate firing as those in the film do.

In terms of running gear and mechanicals, it’s pretty much as close to original as it can be while being safe enough to be considered a responsible car to build in 2020. The engine is still a 4.0-litre straight six, with roughly 215kW, but the brakes are discs with likely modern stopping power. The steering remains unassisted, with a traditional rack and pinion.

The gearbox is a ZF five-speed manual, linked to the (live) rear axle with an LSD. Suspension is a set of coil-overs with a front anti-roll bar and radius arms with Watt’s linkage at the rear.

Though no pricing for the cars has been revealed (likely a private agreement with each of the 25 owners), Aston’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman says the importance of the cars to the company and its people is infinitely valuable.

“The DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association with James Bond. To see the first customer car finished and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment.

“It is a genuine privilege, and significant responsibility, to have been involved in the shaping of this new DB5 and to be helping to lead the creation of new versions of this automotive icon.

“I’m absolutely certain that the 25 lucky owners who are beginning to take delivery of these cars will be thrilled with them.”

Aston Martin says the cars will be continued to be built and delivered to customers though the second half of 2020.

