Audi, no, AUDI E concept revealed for China

Audi has revealed a new sub-brand exclusively for the Chinese market, along with the AUDI E concept — an all-electric Sportback crafted to showcase the brand's direction in the region.
The unveiling marks a significant shift in Audi’s strategy, focusing on bespoke products that cater directly to local preferences and the rapidly growing demand for high-performance electric vehicles (EVs) in China.
|AUDI E Concept
|Power output
|570kW
|Drivetrain
|Dual-motor, all-wheel drive
|0-100km/h acceleration
|Approx. 3 seconds
|Battery architecture
|800-volt system
|Driving range (target)
|Up to 700km
|Charging capability
|Ultra-fast charging (specific rates TBD)
|Launch timing
|Mid-2025 (China only)
The AUDI E concept is powered by a dual-motor setup, delivering a combined 570kW and capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in an estimated 3 seconds. (It hasn't been tested, of course.)
Built on an 800-volt architecture developed in partnership with MG parent SAIC – unrelated to Audi's own new PPE platform – the concept promises rapid charging capabilities, targeting a driving range of up to 700km.
While Audi (or is that AUDI?) has yet to release specific charging figures, the 800-volt system is designed to support ultra-fast charging, potentially allowing for significant range recovery in just a few minutes.
As we cheekily noted above, one of the most notable aspects of the new sub-brand is its departure from Audi’s established four-ring brand and its most recent design themes.
The AUDI E concept features a redesigned front fascia and new badging, moving away from the iconic four-ring emblem in favor of a more minimalist logo.
This change is intended to signify a fresh start for the sub-brand, emphasizing its focus on innovation and appealing directly to China’s tech-savvy audience.
Unique regional branding is uncommon (apart from individual models), but in this case it shows a clear acknowledgement of just how big the Chinese market is and the differences in its buyer attitudes.
Audi has confirmed the AUDI E concept is as a precursor to three new electric models, set to launch in China from mid-2025.
These models will be exclusive to the Chinese market and will not be available in other regions, although buyers in the west won't be short on new Audi EVs to choose from.
The first models from the new sub-brand are expected to begin reaching Chinese showrooms by mid-2025. With this launch, Audi aims to establish a stronger foothold in the Chinese market, leveraging its new sub-brand to cater directly to the country’s appetite for advanced, high-performance electric vehicles.
