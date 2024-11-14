Audi, no, AUDI E concept revealed for China

7 Audi has revealed a new sub-brand exclusively for the Chinese market, along with the AUDI E concept — an all-electric Sportback crafted to showcase the brand's direction in the region. The unveiling marks a significant shift in Audi’s strategy, focusing on bespoke products that cater directly to local preferences and the rapidly growing demand for high-performance electric vehicles (EVs) in China. AUDI E Concept Power output 570kW Drivetrain Dual-motor, all-wheel drive 0-100km/h acceleration Approx. 3 seconds Battery architecture 800-volt system Driving range (target) Up to 700km Charging capability Ultra-fast charging (specific rates TBD) Launch timing Mid-2025 (China only) 7 The AUDI E concept is powered by a dual-motor setup, delivering a combined 570kW and capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in an estimated 3 seconds. (It hasn't been tested, of course.) Built on an 800-volt architecture developed in partnership with MG parent SAIC – unrelated to Audi's own new PPE platform – the concept promises rapid charging capabilities, targeting a driving range of up to 700km.

While Audi (or is that AUDI?) has yet to release specific charging figures, the 800-volt system is designed to support ultra-fast charging, potentially allowing for significant range recovery in just a few minutes. 7 As we cheekily noted above, one of the most notable aspects of the new sub-brand is its departure from Audi’s established four-ring brand and its most recent design themes. The AUDI E concept features a redesigned front fascia and new badging, moving away from the iconic four-ring emblem in favor of a more minimalist logo. This change is intended to signify a fresh start for the sub-brand, emphasizing its focus on innovation and appealing directly to China’s tech-savvy audience.