New research from financial experts Money.com.au reveals that almost half of Australian drivers (46 per cent) suspect they were overcharged or misquoted for their most recent car service, citing inflated labour times and vague invoices as the most common issues.

Taken from a national survey of more than 1000 motorists, results also included that 24 per cent said their most recent car service quote raised doubts, while 22 per cent said they were overcharged by a mechanic or car service garage on their last visit.

Only 46 per cent of responders believe they were charged fairly for their most recent car service.

Among drivers who felt they’d been overcharged or misquoted for their last car service, the most common complaints were:

● Labour time seemed inflated or excessive (35 per cent)

● The invoice was vague or not itemised (31 per cent)

● The final bill was more than the original quote (24 per cent)

● Optional extras they didn’t request were added to the bill (23 per cent)

● Felt taken advantage of or ‘preyed on’ by the mechanic or garage (14 per cent)

● Charged for work not completed, like filters listed as replaced but weren’t (13 per cent)

● Charged for unnecessary parts or services, like brake pads replaced too soon (10 per cent)

● Added an excessive card surcharge (10 per cent)

1

Money’s Finance Expert, Sean Callery, says there’s frustration among many drivers over a lack of

transparency in car servicing.

“Car servicing is one of those expenses most drivers think they just have to grin and bear. But if a

quote or final bill doesn’t match the work you actually asked for or received, you’re well within your

rights to question it or ask for a remedy,” he says.

“Younger drivers are the most likely to feel ripped off at the workshop because they may not fully understand what’s involved in a car service or how to interpret an itemised invoice. Lack of experience can also make them more vulnerable to being upsold unnecessary extras or charged for work they might not need.”

The survey also found that Millennials (58 per cent) and Gen Z (48 per cent) were the most likely to say they’ve been overcharged or quoted too much for their most recent car service. In comparison, 46 per cent of Gen X and 33 per cent of Baby Boomers said the same.