Australia, second most stressful place in the world to drive

Australia is the second most stressful place in the world to drive, according to insurance experts.

The findings from insurance comparison outfit Compare the Market took into account a wide variety of road-stress factors such as congestion, road quality, parking costs, fatality rate, motor thefts, electric vehicle chargers, maximum speed limits and online searches for ‘stressful driving’ to decide Australia’s potholed roads and angry drivers put us in second place only to Romania as more stressful.

But what makes driving in Australia so stressful? With a score of 48 out of 100 - just three less than first-placed Romania - Australia came to the top of the list as the most expensive in the world for parking. Two hours of parking costs $28.30 AUD, well over double that of the next-placed country, the USA ($13.88 AUD).

We placed 10th overall for online searches about stressful driving at 2,810 per year (the Romanians only made 890 searches per year on the topic!). The growing number of EV and hybrid drivers also have cause to be stressed in Australia, with our number of EV charging stations ranked at 27th place in the world.