Australian hybrid sales cool but still lead EVs in 2024

Sales of hybrid vehicles continued to exceed those of electric vehicles in the last three months of 2024 despite losing market share across the nation, according to the Australian Automobile Association.

While the market share of hybrids fell from 16.70 per cent in the third quarter to 14.83 per cent, or 42,618 units in the fourth quarter, they still outsold EVs, which increased their market share to 7.42 per cent of sales, or 21,331 units – up from 6.59 per cent.

Light vehicle sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were the slowest in the new car market since the January quarter of 2023, with a 0.62 per cent fall from 289,098 to 287,294 units.

As expected, medium SUVs remained the most popular type of vehicle in Australia and dominated hybrid, EV and PHEV markets, though among ICE vehicles they were the fourth-most popular segment behind 4WD utes, small SUVs and large SUVs.