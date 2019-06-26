Bentley has announced a carbon styling pack for the Continental GT and the Bentayga SUV.

The pack, designed to give its models more ‘visual sporting appeal’ will be available on the two models in the form of a carbon front bumper splitter, side skirts with Bentley badges, a carbon rear diffuser, and boot lid spoiler.

For the Bentayga, there’s also a “bi-plane tailgate spoiler” as well as rear screen strakes, with optional front air blades, wing vents, and mirror caps in a matching glossy carbon fibre finish.

“The Styling Specification has been developed by the same engineering team responsible for the carbon fibre components on the previous-generation Continental GT, including the GT3-R and Supersports models, and the Pikes Peak and Ice Race Continental GTs.”

Bentley says after the majority of the development process is complete, a substantial testing regime ensures the parts are up to scratch. This includes 100,000km of test driving overall, with specific testing for ‘wading [water], kerb strikes, and rough roads’.

“The parts are also assessed across all driving conditions up to and including top speed, for stability, feel and performance under both acceleration and braking to ensure that the Bentley driving dynamic is not degraded.”

Bentley says the new Flying Spur is also soon to receive its own carbon styling pack.