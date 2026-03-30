BMW Australia has revised pricing for its iX1 and iX2 electric SUVs, lowering the cost of entry for both models while introducing minor technical updates.

The iX1 xDrive30 is now priced from $77,900 before on-road costs, while the coupe-styled iX2 xDrive30 starts from $79,900. BMW will also offer a new iX1 Sport Collection variant, which bundles additional equipment and is priced at $79,900 driveaway nationally.

Both models share the same dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, producing 230kW and 494Nm. Performance figures remain unchanged, but the addition of silicon carbide (SiC) inverter technology is expected to improve efficiency and potentially extend driving range, although final figures are yet to be confirmed.

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The pricing shift comes as competition in the electric SUV segment intensifies, particularly in the small and medium categories where the iX1 and iX2 compete. BMW appears to be positioning both models more aggressively against rivals by improving value rather than making major mechanical changes.

Since arriving in Australia in 2023, the iX1 has been BMW’s strongest-selling electric vehicle locally, while the iX2 – launched more recently – has also found steady demand within the brand’s EV line-up.

The new Sport Collection version of the iX1 adds a number of features typically found in higher-spec variants. These include the M Sport package, adaptive suspension, a head-up display, surround-view cameras and BMW’s Driving Assistant Professional suite. The model also rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and features synthetic Veganza upholstery with heated front seats.

Aside from these additions, the core package remains largely unchanged, with both vehicles continuing to offer compact SUV practicality combined with fully electric drivetrains.

While BMW has not announced further specification changes, the inclusion of updated inverter technology signals an ongoing focus on efficiency improvements as the brand continues to expand its electric range.

With revised pricing now in place, the iX1 and iX2 are likely to become more competitive options for buyers considering a premium electric SUV, particularly as more models enter the Australian market.