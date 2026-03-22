BMW is preparing to phase out its i4 electric sedan, with production expected to end after the 2026 model year as the company shifts focus to its next-generation electric architecture.

Introduced in 2021, the i4 was one of BMW’s early moves into mainstream electric vehicles, effectively translating the 4 Series Gran Coupe into battery-electric form. However, reports from multiple outlets including Car and Driver indicate the model will be discontinued within the next 12 to 18 months as newer technology arrives.

The decision is closely tied to BMW’s rollout of its Neue Klasse platform, a dedicated electric vehicle architecture that will underpin the brand’s future EV range. The first sedan to use this platform – a new electric i3 – is expected to take over the role currently occupied by the i4.

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Unlike the i4, which is based on a modified version of BMW’s combustion-engine platform, the upcoming i3 has been designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle. This allows for improvements in efficiency, packaging and performance, as well as access to newer battery and charging technology.

Early details suggest the new i3 will offer significantly longer driving range and faster charging capability than the outgoing i4, with BMW targeting major gains in both areas as part of its broader electrification strategy.

The overlap in size, pricing and positioning between the two models has also contributed to the i4’s planned exit. With the i3 effectively serving as a direct replacement, BMW is streamlining its sedan line-up rather than running parallel models with similar roles.

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Despite its relatively short lifecycle, the i4 has been an important stepping stone for BMW. It helped the brand establish a presence in the growing electric sedan segment while buying time to develop its next-generation technology.

BMW has not indicated that the broader 4 Series line will disappear, with combustion-powered and potentially future electric variants of the coupe and convertible likely to continue.

In Australia, the i4 has played a notable role in BMW’s EV push since its arrival in 2021, proving relatively popular in the premium electric sedan segment. However, the local range has recently been simplified, with BMW Australia now offering only the entry-level eDrive35 variant.

For existing i4 buyers, support and production will continue in the short term, but the model’s days are now clearly numbered as BMW prepares to usher in a new era of electric sedans.