Subaru is preparing to draw the curtain on the WRX in its home market, confirming it will stop accepting new orders for the current-generation sedan in Japan from May 18, 2026.

The decision affects the WRX S4 (below), the Japan-specific version of the performance sedan, and effectively marks the beginning of the end for the model locally. While production will continue in the short term to fulfil existing orders, Subaru has warned that allocations could be exhausted before the official cut-off date.

The move forms part of a broader reshaping of Subaru’s domestic line-up. Orders for related models, including the Levorg and Layback wagons, will cease even earlier, in April, reflecting a wider transition away from current-generation internal combustion offerings.

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At the core of the WRX’s phase-out are tightening emissions and noise regulations in Japan, which are placing increasing pressure on traditional turbocharged performance cars. Reports suggest the WRX S4’s 2.4-litre turbocharged flat-four engine may struggle to meet future standards beyond 2027 without significant changes.

The announcement also signals the end of the WRX S4 STI Sport variant, a flagship version featuring chassis upgrades inspired by Subaru’s STI performance division. That badge will not continue in its current form, adding further weight to the model’s departure.

To mark the end of the line, Subaru has introduced a limited-run STI Sport variant as a final send-off. Restricted to just 600 units and offered via lottery in Japan, the model pairs a six-speed manual transmission with suspension and chassis enhancements, echoing the WRX’s enthusiast roots.

Mechanically, the outgoing WRX S4 has remained largely unchanged, powered by a turbocharged 2.4-litre boxer engine producing around 200kW and driving all four wheels. While less extreme than past WRX STI models, it has continued to offer a blend of everyday usability and performance.

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Subaru has not confirmed the long-term future of the WRX nameplate, but the phase-out points to a transition rather than a full retirement. A successor is expected, although details remain scarce, and the role of electrification is still unclear.

For now, the May deadline represents a final opportunity for Japanese buyers to secure a factory-built WRX. Beyond that, one of Subaru’s most recognisable performance models moves a step closer to history, at least in its current form.