BMW Australia has announced four new models will join its legion of performance-focused M Pure cars, which forgo the plush bits to provide power to the people.

Now part of the 2020 range, which most recently welcomed the ‘baby M5’ M550i xDrive, is the new BMW M340i xDrive Pure, which will set buyers back $94,900 rather than the $104,900 the standard version now costs.

The BMW M340i xDrive is as quick as the old M3!

This means M340i buyers have the option of saving a few thousand without missing out on the 285kW/500Nm supplied by the 3.0-litre inline turbo six under the bonnet.

Pictured: The M550i xDrive is already on the way, announced to arrive Q1 2020

A set of 19-inch alloys, M Sport brakes and differential are still part of the package, but things like the interior leather, sunroof, and the Harman/Kardon sound system are where the full spec has the advantage.

Also on the way is the small SUV X2 M35i Pure. For $64,400 or $5000 less than the full spec, the 225kW AWD small SUV comes with 20-inch M light alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, seats, suspension, and a differential with front LSD.

The larger V8 SUV siblings, the BMW X5 M50i Pure and X6 M50i Pure, also join the lineup.

BMW X5 and X6 M Competition details

The X5 M50i Pure comes in at $136,900, while the X6 is a $140,900 offering, both approximately $15,000 cheaper than their full-fat variants.

They both still score the 4.4-litre V8 at its M50i output of 390kW/750Nm, with M Sport brakes, diff, exhaust, steering, and suspension. Upgraded Adaptive M Suspension Professional and a host of comfort features get the flick in exchange for the $15K gets saving.

BMW Australia says there’s plenty more to come from its performance brand this year, with plenty of top-spec Competition models inbound.

“This year will see the BMW M brand undergo further expansion and enhancement with local arrival of the M8 Competition Coupé, M8 Competition Gran Coupé, X5 M Competition, X6 M Competition and M2 CS.”