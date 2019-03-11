The world got a glimpse of it as information was leaked before its reveal in November, but the BMW M2 CS has since been confirmed, and it’s coming to Australia. In fact, if you want one, you’d better get your wallet and head to a dealer quickly.

The CS is a limited-run variant, though reports of international build limits have yet been unconfirmed by BMW. MOTOR has however confirmed with BMW Australia that pricing for the BMW M2 CS is $139,900.

BMW Australia also reports customers have already been placing orders for the M2 CS, with Munich’s local counterpart trying to secure as many units as possible to satisfy M-hungry Aussies. It's slated to arrive in mid-2020.

In terms of specification, the most powerful M2 yet is the final recipient of the S55 twin-turbo straight-six engine, which previously powered M3 and M4. In this guise, the engine produces 331kW and 550Nm, and is set to become the first ‘CS’ spec engine to be mated to a manual transmission.

Three-pedal purists may also rejoice in the knowledge that even with a manual shifter, the M2 CS is capable of a sprint to 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds. With the 7-speed DCT gearbox, a straight 4.0 seconds is BMW’s claim.

Not only is the CS to be the sharpest M2 yet, it’s also going to look the part with new aero in the form of a CFRP bonnet and roof, plus a redesigned front splitter, bootlid Gurney flap, and a new rear diffuser.

As reported by MOTOR in May this year, the CS will also gain adaptive dampers, and the addition of an M Driver’s Package will allow the M2 CS to top out at 280km/h.

Pricing for the M2 CS breaks BMW’s previous method of charging $50K more for a CS model in Australia over the car it’s based on – the M4 CS listed at $189,529 while the M4 Pure was $139,529. The M2 CS is only $32,000 more than an M2 Competition.

Stay tuned as we await further details from BMW Australia.