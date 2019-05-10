BMW’s go-fast department heralds the introduction of the 2020 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe as “the next phase of its model offensive in the luxury segment.”

If initial impressions from MOTOR’s BMW M8 Competition first drive (by European correspondent Georg Kacher) are anything to go by, the four-door version of BMW M’s new halo car might play to its strengths as a performance-focused grand tourer.

Luckily for us here in Australia, BMW’s local office has already confirmed it’s set to arrive here by Q2 2020 – around the same time as the two-door M8 Competition Coupe.

Pricing starts at $349,900 for the M8 Competition Gran Coupe, $3000 cheaper than the M8 Comp coupe.

With the same 460kW and 750Nm from its twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 as the Coupe, the bigger M8 Competition will be capable of a sprint to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds the Bavarian brand says.

Like the Coupe, it’s also able to switch from ‘4WD’ mode into ‘2WD’ by deactivating DSC with power fed just to the rear wheels via its 8-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Sport mode, as with the BMW M5, allows for a strong rear-bias without sacrificing the front-wheel grip.

The electronically adjustable dampers and ‘electromechanical Servotronic’ steering carry over from the regular M8 Competition, as well as the integrated braking system which allows drivers to switch between two brake pedal settings for different pedal feel.

To account for the extra legroom in the rear and its rear doors, the M8 Competition Gran Coupe has a wheelbase 200mm longer than the Coupe, meaning it’s likely to edge a little closer to the two-tonne mark from the already hefty 1885kg the Coupe weighs.

As with many other M models, the Competition will be the only specification available locally.