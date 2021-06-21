Subscribe
Brabus launches Rocket Edition G63

If you've ever thought a G63 was too subtle, Brabus has a solution for you

21 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Brabus 900 Rocket Edition
Snapshot

  • 4.5-litre V8 now makes 662kW/1250Nm
  • Limited Edition capped at 25 units
  • Rocket costs over double as much as donor G63

German tuning wizard Brabus has turned its attention and resources to the current Mercedes-Benz G63, converting the large SUV into a supercar-rivalling bespoke vehicle with the 900 Rocket Edition.

Starting with a regular G63 as a base, which starts from $299,000 in Australia, Brabus then proceeded to change just about every single part with almost nothing remaining the same from the donor car.

The standard G63 is anything but under-powered despite its size, making 430kW and 850Nm from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, however Brabus has stroked and bored the Rocket out to 4.5-litres, now pushing out 900PS (hence the name), equating to 662kW with up to 1250Nm available.

Power is transferred to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, lowering 0-100km/h times down from 4.5 seconds to just 3.7, though an electronic limiter prevents the brick from flying any faster than 280km/h.

Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Rear Wheels
Inside the Rocket is a mix of crest-shaped quilted leather and carbon fibre with 'Rocket Red' glazing, for those who order the Rocket in its signature black exterior colour, with the buyers of a stealth grey car getting matching trim colours in the cabin.

The bench seats which are found in the rear of the G63 have been handed back to Mercedes-Benz, being swapped out for two electrically adjustable bucket seats which are also ventilated and heated – as if riding in the back of a 662kW SUV wouldn't induce a sudden rise in heart rate.

Brabus has listed the 900 Rocket Edition for a price of €480,059 (AU$762,000), though this excludes the 16 per cent Value Added Tax which applies in Germany. The 25 units are expected to be delivered between the end of 2021 and the start of 2022.

Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Interior Grey
The 'limited edition supercar' scores an updated Widestar bodykit which sets it apart from the usual crowd of low-slung, two-door coupes, playing up to the G-Wagen's already sizeable presence and building on it with guard flares, a twin-nostril bonnet and more intakes than ever before.

It's hard to ignore the 24-inch forged wheels, designed by Brabus and covered in aero discs to both improve performance as well as add to the visual appearance, hooked up to the specifically calibrated RideControl suspension system which aims to keep the two-and-a-half tonne vehicle under control.

Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Engine
