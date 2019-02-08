Bugatti is celebrating 110 years since its foundation with a special edition called the Bugatti Chiron ‘110 ans Bugatti’.

In possibly the most French way possible, Bugatti has decked out its flagship hypercar with French tricolour-themed details.

Styling changes include French flag-coloured wing mirrors, adjustable rear wing, stitched leather seats and an aluminium filler cap – all in patriotic red, white and blue.

The Chiron’s monstrous powerplant remains unchanged from the ‘base’ car. Its 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16 heart pumps out a staggering 1103kW/1600Nm. The hypercar accelerates to 100km/h in less than 2.4 seconds, with a maximum speed of 420km/h.

This is not the first time Bugatti has used the ‘110’ name in cars of the past. The EB 110 of 1987 became one of the fastest cars of the early 1990’s – producing an explosive top speed of 340 km/h (at the time it would have felt as if one was piloting a bullet).

At the beginning of Bugatti’s history the Type 10 racing prototype, which was first produced in 1909, broke ground in terms of design with its lightweight, nimble characteristics. This was the first car produced by the company 110 years ago.

Bugatti will build just 20 of these ‘110 ans Bugatti’ special edition cars for the world. Chances of getting one, then, will be next-to-impossible unless you happen to be a well-connected millionaire.

It is unlikely that Australia will see any of these ‘110 ans Bugatti’ editions.