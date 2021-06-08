Subscribe
News

Bugatti teases new Chiron variant

The new hypercar is due to be revealed later today

8 Jun 2021
Jack Houlihan
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
Snapshot

  • New car shown in social media posts
  • Likely related to Super Sport 300+
  • Contender for fastest production car

Bugatti has taken to social media to offer a preview of a new Chiron-based hypercar, with a full reveal taking place this afternoon.  

On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the company posted a front-on shot of a white Chiron with little more than the headlights and silhouette visible. “The next hyper sports car from Molsheim is unmistakably a Bugatti '' reads the caption, which directs attention to a YouTube-based world premiere at 10:00am CEST (6:00pm AEST) today.     

Motor News Bugatti Chiron Teaser
The new car is likely to be a production version of the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the prototype of which debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. At that time, Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann said production of just 30 cars would commence in 2021, making the timing of this reveal right for the 300+.

Powered by an 8-litre quad-turbo W16 producing 1160kW, the prototype 300+ recorded a 490.47km/h one-way run at Volkswagen’s Ehra-Lessien proving ground. Production versions will use the same engine and seven-speed DCT, but will be electronically limited to 440km/h - a boost on the standard Chiron’s 420km/h. The 300+ also features a tail section 10cm longer than a standard model, improving top-speed aerodynamics.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport world record top speed of 300mph.
Bugatti has a history of challenging production car speed records since the 2005 launch of Chiron’s predecessor, the Veyron. The Super Sport version hit 414.8km/h in 2010, claiming the record of fastest production car. This title was later stripped due to the record-setting car’s lack of a factory speed limiter, but reinstated in 2013 when Guinness World Records decided limiter removal was not a “fundamental” modification.  

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ is set to be priced at €3.5 million ($A5.49m) before taxes. 

