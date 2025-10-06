BYD is set to launch four new volume models locally over the next six months as it solidifies its position as one of Australia’s favourite brands.

The Atto 1 and Atto 2 will arrive in November and be joined by the Sealion 5 and Sealion 8 in early 2026, further expanding a range that has resulted in the Chinese giant firmly establishing itself in the sales top 10.

As of the end of August BYD has sold 37,923 cars in Australia so far this year putting it in eighth place overall, up an incredible 149.8 per cent over the same point last year.

According to BYD Australia Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Collins, “The Atto 1 will be Australia’s most affordable EV by some margin.” Collins can be confident about this as the BYD Dolphin is currently Australia’s cheapest EV at $29,990 plus on-road costs.

Known as the Seagull in its native China and the Dolphin Surf in Europe, it offers battery packs of between 30-43kWh for a range of 220-321km, though the local specification has not yet been confirmed.

It will be joined by the Atto 2 small SUV, which is expected to use a 45.1kWh battery offering 312km of driving range and a sub-$40,000 price tag.

The biggest boost to BYD’s bottom line will come courtesy of the Sealion 5 and 8, plug-in hybrid medium and large SUVs respectively, both featuring plenty of standard equipment, sharp price tags and up to 100km of electric-only driving range with the back-up of an internal combustion engine.

Further details will be revealed closer to the vehicles’ local launches.