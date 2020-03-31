Carbon Fibre 1967 Shelby GT500 is wildly expensive

Break out your ‘gawking face’ and behold the carbon-fiber-bodied 1967 Shelby GT500CR Mustang, a collaborative creation between retromod carmaker Classic Recreations and carbon fibre gurus SpeedKore.

Starting with a donor 1967 (or 1968) Mustang body which undergoes a complete restoration, the Shelby GT500CR is approved as a licenced product by Carroll Shelby International, and can be had with a range of engines and options to essentially build an ‘as new’ classic Shelby Mustang with modern performance and comforts.

But the carbon option by SpeedKore takes that to another level, replacing the body panels with carbon fibre and thus reducing the vehicle’s weight. With anything from a modern Gen III 5.0-litre Coyote V8 to a hand-built 7.0-litre supercharged V8 putting out more than 746kW under the bonnet, the carbon Gt500CR promises to be wild.

If the name SpeedKore sounds familiar, that’s because MOTOR has covered a couple of its creations in the past, from its incredibly fast Dodge Demon to its twin-turbo Dodge Charger, both in full carbon fibre.

“When we decided to build the carbon fibre-bodied GT500CR Mustangs, we wanted to work with someone who shared our vision for the future of custom car building,” says Classic Recreations CEO and founder Jason Engel.

“Having a supplier that is equally committed to high-quality craftsmanship and producing innovative vehicles is incredibly important to us and we found that matched commitment in SpeedKore.”

Shelby turns the GT500 into the drag-focused Dragon Snake

If you want one of these carbon Shelbys, there’s good news and some rather bad news.

The good news? You can actually have one – Classic Recreations offers the Shelby GT500CR in right-hook, at an extra cost of US$12,500.

Shelby GT350 twin-turbo packs 1000kW

You thought that option price was the bad news? Ah, not quite. There are a few more dollars that’ll need to leave your bank account, starting with the US$284,900 base price. That means the minimum for a RHD GT500CR is AU$433,222.

Then comes the extra price for the carbon option… US$60K, or AU$87,400. Now your carbon fibre ’67 Stang is costing you more than a brand-new Ferrari F8 Tributo. On top of that AU$520K, there are numerous extras, the 1000hp+ (746kW+) Procharger supercharger option is AU$7200, or there’s the Pro Touring Track Upgrade Package for AU$36,400, which includes chassis upgrades, track suspension, a rollbar, and a better set of wheels and tyres.

After all of that, and potentially more than $565K later… you’ve got to get the car here and register it. Let us know if you manage to get it roadworthy!