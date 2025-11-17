Australian battery manufacturer Century Batteries has accelerated its Supercars presence, today unveiling a new partnership with Triple Eight Race Engineering as Official Battery Partner of the Red Bull Ampol Racing team.

Australian-made Century remains the Official Battery Partner of the Repco Supercars Championship and will once again return as naming rights sponsor for the Century Batteries Ipswich Super 440 in 2026.

Shaun O’Brien, General Manager, Automotive at Century Yuasa, said the partnership marked

a major milestone for Australia’s oldest battery manufacturer. “This partnership is a huge step forward for Century Batteries. We’ve supported the Supercars Championship for years, and now we’re proud to partner with one of its most successful and respected teams,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Triple Eight has built a legacy on performance, innovation and consistency – values that align

perfectly with our own. We’re excited to be part of their 2026 campaign and everything that

comes with it.”

The 2026 Supercars championship will commence on February 20, 2026 with the Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park.