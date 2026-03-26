Chery has outlined its latest push into electric vehicle technology, revealing a new battery system designed to significantly cut charging times while improving durability and safety.

Unveiled at the company’s 2026 “Auto Battery Night” event in Wuhu, the so-called Rhino battery is claimed to deliver up to 500km of driving range after just eight minutes of charging. If realised in production vehicles, that would place it among the fastest-charging EV batteries currently under development.

The announcement addresses one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption: the time required to recharge. Alongside rapid charging, Chery says the battery is capable of up to 5000 charge cycles, suggesting a longer usable lifespan than many current lithium-ion systems.

Safety and durability were also central to the update. The company outlined a multi-layered protection strategy combining material design, structural reinforcement and real-time monitoring via cloud-based systems. The battery has been tested in a range of extreme conditions, including temperature variations, salt exposure, collisions and water immersion.

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Chery’s broader battery strategy extends beyond a single product. The Rhino system will underpin a family of batteries across hybrid and fully electric vehicles, while also forming part of a longer-term shift toward solid-state technology.

The company confirmed it is investing heavily in solid-state development, with a dedicated research team expected to exceed 1,200 staff. Early prototypes are said to reach energy densities of 400Wh/kg, with a longer-term target of 600Wh/kg – figures that could enable driving ranges of more than 1500km.

Artificial intelligence is also playing a growing role in development, with more than one million simulations used to refine battery performance across key variables.

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In Australia, Chery and its related brands, including Omoda Jaecoo, are expanding their electrified offerings across hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric models. Early demand appears strong, with the Jaecoo J5 EV recording more than 2,000 orders within three months of launch.

While many of the claims remain forward-looking, the technology signals the pace at which battery development is accelerating as carmakers compete to address range, charging and longevity concerns.