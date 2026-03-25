Chinese car maker JAC has announced range and fuel efficiency figures for its new Hunter PHEV ute, which is due to go on sale in Australia in mid-2026. Due to compete with other plug-in hybrid mid-size utes like the BYD Shark, GWM Cannon Alpha and Ford Ranger, the Hunter uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol combined with front and rear electric motors making 385Nm/1000Nm outputs and a 31.2kWh LFP battery.

The Hunter was revealed at the 2025 Melbourne Motor Show and today, its maker has revealed that its NEDC combined fuel consumption is rated at 1.6L/100km, and its total electric and petrol range is 1005km, again on the NEDC cycle. Its electric-only range is yet to be revealed, but previous reports say that it’s above 100km, which is almost double that of the Ford Ranger PHEV.

Ahmed Mahmoud, Managing Director of JAC Motors Australia, said the Hunter PHEV is arriving at exactly the right moment for the Australian market.

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“We’re launching the right ute at the right time, and it will be at the right price,” said Mahmoud. “The Hunter PHEV is arriving in Australia mid this year, and we believe it is going to get the attention of Australians looking to move into a plug-in hybrid without compromising on the capability, practicality and toughness they need from a ute.”

The confirmation of the Hunter’s combined total range and fuel efficiency comes after it was announced that it is being tuned for local conditions by engineering firm Segula Technologies Australia at Holden’s former Lang Lang proving ground in Victoria.

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According to JAC, the local tuning team is focusing on the Hunter’s durability and dynamics, powertrain performance and calibration, towing and load-carrying, on-road and off-road performance, acceleration and braking, and ADAS systems.

NRL star Josh Addo-Carr, who has already thrown his support behind the Hunter PHEV. Known as one of the fastest players in the NRL and fresh from breaking into the league’s all-time top 10 try scorers, Josh Addo-Carr was a natural choice for JAC: someone with real performance credentials and a bold personal style to match the Hunter PHEV.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for JAC. They’re doing the hard work to make sure the Hunter is a PHEV ute built for Australia, and that matters.”

“The design was a big part of it for me too. It looks tough the second you see it. Being able to customise it and make it my own was pretty exciting. It’s the kind of thing any car lover dreams about.”

As part of the launch, Parramatta Eels star Josh Addo-Carr was invited to customise a Hunter. The one-off build includes a custom paint finish by Smith Concepts in Brookvale, supported by PPG, along with Lenso tyres, a lift kit, hard lid, lighting, an e-bike setup and other JAC Genuine Accessories. Addo-Carr’s ute will be showcased at the Melbourne Motor Show, April 10-12.

The JAC Hunter will go on sale in Australia in mid-2026, with local pricing and specifications yet to be confirmed.