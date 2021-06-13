The coolest car-themed products we want

Whether you're preparing for a track day, shopping for a gift - or just yourself - these are the coolest car products we've recently come across on our travels.
1984 Bathurst Nissan Bluebird - $230 - metrohobbies.com.au
Upcoming limited edition model from Authentic Collectables channels George Fury’s record-breaking Group C Bluebird from Bathurst 1984.
Rothmans Porsche 956 T-shirt - $52 - periodcorrect.com
Screenprinted T-shirt by Californian automotive streetwear atelier forms part of a larger collection full of Rothmans motorsport-themed apparel.
Timex Q Reissue - $265 - myer.com.au
A faithful reinterpretation of Timex’s prolific and popular early Quartz model from the ’70s. Available in a range of colours, it’s one of the most stylish Quartz pieces around.
BMW Art Cars book - $89 - booktopia.com.au
A must-have for the coffee table book collectors: this hardcover profiles 19 artists and their works, from Andy Warhol to Ernst Fuchs, who have created BMW’s famous line of Art Cars.
Lego Porsche 911 - $230 - lego.com
You too can claim air-cooled Porsche ownership with Lego’s latest Creator Series kit. The 911 kit comprises 1458 pieces and can be built to 930 Turbo or 911 Targa configurations.
Track Pack
OMP GP 8 Evo Helmet - $649 - autosport.com.au
A full-face helmet from OMP that won’t break the bank. Composite construction, breathable flame retardant lining, and included HANS posts make this a great option for those new to motorsport.
RPM XTech 2 Gloves - $189 - revolutionracegear.com.au
Whether it’s for the track, the forest or even the sim rig at home, gloves will improve grip, feel and prevent sweaty hands. These RPM units come in a range of colours.
Advan Neova AD08 R - $261 - bobjane.com.au
Yokohama’s classic Advan AD08 R tyre remains, to many, the ultimate street and track day tyre. Yokohama Australia occasionally holds a 'three for four deal', so you may get lucky!
Sparco Tow Strap - $40 - racedeal.com.au
Left your tow hook in after your last track day? It may look cool, but even a low speed impact will channel all that force right into your crash structures, turning an otherwise minor bingle into a potential write-off scenario. Get flexible!
Martini x Sparco Top Race Boots - $225 - demon-tweeks.com
Martini stripes make everything a little bit more special, as it does on these suede Sparco Top Race boots. FIA 8856-2018 approved, with style in spades.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
Features
The coolest car products we've come across this month
Preparing for a track day? Shopping for a gift - or just yourself? Check out what's new in Cool Kit
-
Advice
How to check tyre pressure
Check and maintain your car tyre pressures for maximum safety and minimum fuel bills
-
Electronics & Gadgets
Bushranger Night Hawk driving lights: 4x4 product test
We've given the Bushranger 4x4 Night Hawks a run on the Ranger and reckon they come up trumps.