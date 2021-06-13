Subscribe
News

The coolest car-themed products we want

In need of a gift for someone, or just some retail therapy? Here are the coolest automotive products we've been lusting after

13 Jun 2021
Alex Affat
Siteassets Authors Alex Affat
Cool kit 0421
Gallery11

Whether you're preparing for a track day, shopping for a gift - or just yourself - these are the coolest car products we've recently come across on our travels.

1984 Bathurst Nissan Bluebird - $230 - metrohobbies.com.au

Upcoming limited edition model from Authentic Collectables channels George Fury’s record-breaking Group C Bluebird from Bathurst 1984.

Motor Features ACR 18 N 84 A 1024 X 1024 623194 E 0 9570 4 Bb 4 8 F 1 C Cfa 804 C 52 F 35 1200 X 1200
11

Rothmans Porsche 956 T-shirt - $52 - periodcorrect.com

Screenprinted T-shirt by Californian automotive streetwear atelier forms part of a larger collection full of Rothmans motorsport-themed apparel.

Motor Features White 1 2 1200 X
11

Timex Q Reissue - $265 - myer.com.au

A faithful reinterpretation of Timex’s prolific and popular early Quartz model from the ’70s. Available in a range of colours, it’s one of the most stylish Quartz pieces around.

Motor Features SILVER BLUE RED MENS ACCESSORIES TIMEX WATCHES TW 2 U 61200 SGR 1
11

BMW Art Cars book - $89 - booktopia.com.au

A must-have for the coffee table book collectors: this hardcover profiles 19 artists and their works, from Andy Warhol to Ernst Fuchs, who have created BMW’s famous line of Art Cars.

Motor Features Bd 57 Fc 64840027 5 Ae 2 B 4 B 165 C 29
11

Lego Porsche 911 - $230 - lego.com

You too can claim air-cooled Porsche ownership with Lego’s latest Creator Series kit. The 911 kit comprises 1458 pieces and can be built to 930 Turbo or 911 Targa configurations.

Motor Features Lego Porsche Lead
11

Track Pack

OMP GP 8 Evo Helmet - $649 - autosport.com.au

A full-face helmet from OMP that won’t break the bank. Composite construction, breathable flame retardant lining, and included HANS posts make this a great option for those new to motorsport.

Motor Features 0005930 Omp Gp 8 Evo Helmet With Hans Posts
11

RPM XTech 2 Gloves - $189 - revolutionracegear.com.au

Whether it’s for the track, the forest or even the sim rig at home, gloves will improve grip, feel and prevent sweaty hands. These RPM units come in a range of colours.

Motor Features XTECH 2 Glove No Watermark
11

Advan Neova AD08 R - $261 - bobjane.com.au

Yokohama’s classic Advan AD08 R tyre remains, to many, the ultimate street and track day tyre. Yokohama Australia occasionally holds a 'three for four deal', so you may get lucky!

Motor Features X 14 G TX 7 Owt Fz 6 Lj MCI Ba 42 Y
11

Sparco Tow Strap - $40 - racedeal.com.au

Left your tow hook in after your last track day? It may look cool, but even a low speed impact will channel all that force right into your crash structures, turning an otherwise minor bingle into a potential write-off scenario. Get flexible!

Motor Features 81 Hzgkg J XL AC SL 1500
11

Martini x Sparco Top Race Boots - $225 - demon-tweeks.com

Martini stripes make everything a little bit more special, as it does on these suede Sparco Top Race boots. FIA 8856-2018 approved, with style in spades.

Motor Features Spa 001287 MRBM 2000 X
11
MORE All MOTOR features
MORE All MOTOR stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Motor magazine

Subscribe to MOTOR and save up to 49%
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.

Subscribe

 

Alex Affat
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Alex Affat
Motor-noter by trade and track day racer by choice, Alex Affat can be found on any given weekend working on or driving his R32 Skyline GT-R.
 

We recommend

NEWS

David Coulthard Michael Schumacher flipping the bird
News

Opinion: The problem with villains in modern motorsport

No longer should a driver be immune from consequences for poor off-track behaviour

6 hours ago
Cameron Kirby
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.