Could Australia be getting a 522kW dual-cab ute?

Australia’s dual-cab ute power wars could be sent into overdrive when RAM rips the covers off its upcoming Rebel TRX

Based on the RAM 1500 that is already offered in Australia, the Rebel TRX is expected to take things to another level by shoehorning a high-power engine under the bonnet, and beefy suspension under its arches.

Technical details on the muscle truck are beginning to leak out of North America, and it is currently looking like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s Hellcat V8 will be the bent-eight centrepiece.

First introduced to North America in 2014, the 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi produces a staunch 522kW and 868Nm in the Trackhawk, with power fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Spy pictures of Rebel TRX test mules have surfaced in North America, with photographers reporting that the cars were emitting a distinct V8 rumble from their exhaust, with the Hellcat’s signature supercharger whine also noticeable.

If you like your V8 dual-cabs without forced induction, RAM is rumoured to be working on a second engine for the Rebel TRX, codenamed Banshee.

With a 7.0-litre capacity reports claim the atmo V8 produces power in the region of 387kW and 711Nm, and is expected to be fitted to the more ‘affordable’ Rebel TRX variant.

RAM’s Rebel TRX concept was first revealed to the public in 2016 at the State Fair of Texas – because of course it was. Last year RAM confirmed that the concept was going into production, but have gone eerily silent since then, despite numerous test mules being spotted in the wild.

The 1500 halo model is expected to wear tougher suspension than the standard variant, with beefed up control arms and suspension links, a wider track and long-travel shocks. ARB air-lockers are reportedly fitted to both axles, boosting the TRX’s off-road credentials.

Slated to go into production in 2021, the Rebel TRX is being prepared for a full reveal this year.

All of this raises the question, what about Australia? Distributed locally by ATECO, RAM pick-ups are remanufactured in Australia and sold with full factory warranties.

RAM has enjoyed a massive 12 months of sales, with 2019 figures growing by almost 300 percent year-on-year, without any signs of slowing down.

This is no doubt aided by the fact that the 1500 is one of the few dual-cab utes you can purchase in Australia with a petrol V8

A local spokesperson wouldn’t be drawn on the Rebel TRX’s possibility for Australia, but stated that “we are always keen to build up our portfolio of products.”

Following the immense public response to news that Ford is planning a V8-powered Ranger Raptor, it seems that there is an appetite for high-powered dual-cabs in our market.

“If you look at what else is coming through, and what some of the other players are looking at in terms of variants, then certainly there is a market demand for [that type of product],” the RAM spokesperson agreed.

With local RAM sales on a continual rise, bringing the Rebel TRX to Australia once it goes into production makes it a logical halo for the range.

We will have to wait and see if there is an official confirmation in the near future, however, Wheels understands the V8 ute segment is about to get a lot more competitive.

