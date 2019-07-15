POINT your steering wheel down any number of off-road tracks scattered around Australia and you’re bound to encounter a 4x4 that makes you look twice, and then a third time for good measure. We spent the year catching up with the owners of such fourbies, who’ve spent their hard-earned to ensure their 4x4s are more than just an A-to-B vehicle. These fourbies have been meticulously pieced together to serve a distinct purpose – remote-area tourers, rock crushers, and escape machines for the whole family – and we’ve assembled what we reckon are the 10 best Custom 4x4s we’ve run the ruler over during the past 12 months.

Vote for your favourite Custom 4x4 of 2019 and be in the chance to win a Maxxis voucher valued up to $2000.

Congratulations to major prize winner, Renai R. NSW, who has won $2,000 worth of Maxxis Tyres!