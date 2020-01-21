Ford Australia has announced the completion of the first Mustang R-Spec, with VIN 001 looking intense in Grabber Lime green.

Ford Australia and Herrod Performance have a total of 500 supercharged R-Specs to complete, with the entire run already allocated to Ford dealers.

In fact, MOTOR understands the vast majority of Mustang R-Specs have already been spoken for by customers.

Contrary to various reports, however, a number of the limited-edition supercharged ‘Stangs are still available to buy.

How the Mustang R-Spec is built

Upon the reveal of the first R-Spec today, Ford Australia’s CEO Kay Hart said it was “fantastic to be able to celebrate… bringing a supercharged Mustang to Australian customers.”

“It’s so great to be here with Rob and the team with the Mustang R-Spec Build #001 – it has been a passion project for us all.”

Ford Australia, without the GT500 from America, opted to create its own supercharged Mustang using the expertise from Rob Herrod and the Herrod Performance team.

“We’ve worked together to ensure that we have a consistent product that delivers a driving experience that meets the expectations of a factory-delivered product,” Herrod told MOTOR when the car had been freshly announced.

“The R-Spec has to be great to drive, as well as delivering the added power and creaminess of the supercharger – it’s what customers expect, and what we have worked on as a team to deliver.”

With somewhere close to Ford Performance’s claim of 522kW and 827Nm for the supercharged engine, it’s expected customers will be rather impressed with the quality of the build. Even if they have to wait until mid-year, when Herrod expects to wrap up production of the 500 units.

Ford Australia says the Mustang R-Spec is still available to order now.