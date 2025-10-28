Chinese automaker Foton has re-entered the Australian passenger vehicle market with the launch of its new Tunland ute range, marking its first local offering in several years. The new models aim to fill the gap between compact dual-cab utilities and larger full-size pickups, focusing on practicality, towing ability, and competitive pricing.

The Tunland line-up consists of two models, the V7 and V9, each offered in multiple grades. Both are powered by a 2.0-litre Aucan turbo-diesel engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, producing up to 120 kW and 450 Nm. Depending on the variant, the Tunland can tow up to 3500 kg and carry a payload of more than one tonne.

The V7-C, priced from $39,990 before on-road costs, is available in 4×2 and 4×4 configurations and is aimed primarily at trades and fleet operators. The V9, available in L and S grades (both 4×4), features a multi-link rear suspension system, upgraded cabin materials, and additional technology, positioning it as a dual-purpose ute for both work and recreational use.

Visually, the two variants are distinguished by their front-end designs. The V7 adopts a square, utility-style grille with horizontal bars, while the V9 features a wider hexagonal grille and smoother detailing intended to appeal to lifestyle buyers.

Inside, both versions share a modern cabin layout, headlined by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen. Physical controls remain for key functions, while cabin noise suppression and wide seating dimensions are designed to improve comfort.

Standard safety features across the range include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), and Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM). All models come with a seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and seven years of roadside assistance, with service intervals set at 15,000 km or 12 months.

Foton’s Australian general manager, Glen Cooper, said the new Tunland models were designed to balance practicality and refinement, reflecting the brand’s background in commercial vehicles while meeting current passenger expectations.

The Tunland range is now on sale and available for test drives through Foton Light Commercial Vehicle dealers nationwide.