If you’ve got a few dollars, around $1.6, to spare, you could own something like this – the

The version pictured is the first production version of the car to be built, after a long period of relative silence on the project. Revealed in early-mid 2018 with proper details emerging in late 2018 and early 2019, the last 12 months or so have been quiet in terms of GT-R50 news.

But here, in the above gallery, is the first of the production models, so far the only time the car has been seen in anything other than its dark, gold-accented hero car in the real world, which made a dynamic debut at Goodwood in 2018. Nissan also released imagery of a rendered car in blue with gold trim.

The R35-based car is a collaboration between Nissan and Italian styling firm Italdesign, though it’s still unclear which of the two penned the sleek exterior and gave the car a new look. Nissan also upgraded the car mechanically, as it now makes 89kW more than the Nismo version of the GT-R it is based on.

Chassis upgrades such as revised Bilstein suspension were implemented, and drivetrain improvements were key in handling the extra power.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign specs

BODY: 2-door, 4-seat coupe

DRIVE: all-wheel

ENGINE: 3799cc V6, DOHC, 24v, twin-turbo

BORE/STROKE: 95.5mm x 88.4mm

POWER: 530kW

TORQUE: 780Nm

WEIGHT: 1700kg (estimate)

TRANSMISSION: 6-speed dual-clutch

L/W/h: 4700/1905/1365mm

PRICE: AUD$1,567,000

Have a flick through the galley at the top of this page, and let us know what you think in the comments below!